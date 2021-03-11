Government green-lights legislation giving police greater COVID-19 powers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Stenbock House in Tallinn, seat of the Estonian government. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government has approved legislation which would beef-up police authority in issuing fines to violators of COVID-19 restrictions, up to €32,000 in the case of businesses and other organizations.

The same bill also extends the sick pay regime put in by the last administration through to year end. The system, which sees sick pay due from day two of a period of illness, had been set to expire at the end of April.

The bill gives greater powers to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) to curb violators of coronavirus restrictions, BNS reports, and in initiating proceedings, as well as granting both the national government and state agency the Health Board (Terviseamet) greater leeway in temporarily limiting schools, kindergartens and other educational establishments' activities, as well as most venues where public getherings may take place, counter to coronavirus regulations.

The legislation would also ease barriers to implementing fuller lock-down, including movement restrictions.

Up to €200 fines for individuals, up to €32,000 for 'legal persons'

While flaunting quarantine can already lead to misdemeanor proceedings, non-compliance with mask wearing, movement or events can also now be so treated, if the law passes, with fines up to €200 for private individuals and up to €32,000 for legal persons (meaning businesses, non-profits and other organization.).

At the same time, the bill the government approved would extend, if it passes at the Riigikogu, sick pay from day two of an illness. This measure had been put in place on a temporary basis, from the beginning of this year through to April 30, the rationale being that the previous system, where sick pay only kicked in from day four, was acting as a disincentive to those who may have contracted the coronavirus from staying off work – since they would have been out-of-pocket. Workplaces have been identified as one of the major focal points for coronavirus outbreaks, while coronavirus rates have soared since the sick pay regime came into force in the new year, with Estonia posting some of the highest daily coronavirus rates in Europe.

The sick leave extension would include close contacts of those who have contracted COVID-19.

The bill has been sent to the Riigikogu, where it will go through the process of three readings followed by voting. If it passes it then goes to the president for assent.

Trade unions' chief: Day after vaccine should be paid leave

The amend will cost the state €12 million, BNS reports, split 50-50 between governmental coffers and the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa).

Heaad of the Confederation of Estonian Trade Unions (EAKL) has appealed to employers to give staff a paid day off after receiving a coronavirus vaccination.

Peep Peterson, EAKL head, said that this would reflect the fact that different people react differently to inoculation, at a time when vaccine rates are rising, including some side effects which are putting off potential recipients who fear feeling unwell after the shot, therefore having to declare the day as off sick and lose pay.

The EAKL, the Estonian Employers' Confederation (Eesti Tööandjate Keskliit) and the prime minister are ue to meet March 17 to discuss the matter further, BNS reports. Trade unions would also like representatives who would act as go-betweens in coordinating coronavirus best practices in the workplace.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Swedbank, SEB restrict in-branch banking services

18:50

Average age of hospitalized coronavirus patients is 68

18:32

Postimees: Preparations underway for Russian border agreement ratification

18:09

Monument for Konrad Mägi planned for Tartu Town Hall Square

17:43

Developments must include electric car charging stations going forward

17:30

Liimets reiterates Estonia prefers to deal with China alongside EU

16:57

Coalition of Sahel defense ministers discuss operations in the region

16:36

Ukrainian: There are as many recipes for borscht as there are babushkas

16:11

Government green-lights legislation giving police greater COVID-19 powers

15:48

Estonian-owned cargo vessel sinks in Black Sea, at least two dead

14:52

US translator on studying Estonian: I tried to switch off my mother tongue

14:18

"Estonian basketball 100" chosen as Tallinn's sports initiative of the year

13:49

President thanks UK foreign secretary Raab for ongoing defense contribution

13:41

Finance minister: Capacity of supplementary budget is up to €700 million

13:19

Children's Hospital monitoring complications weeks after COVID-19 recovery

12:41

'Aktuaalne kaamera' 65th anniversary marked with behind-the-scenes show

12:12

Interior minister: Police will be monitoring restriction compliance

11:42

State wants to move marriages, divorces online

11:24

Gallery: Levadia and Maardu battle in Tipner Cup quarterfinal action

11:07

Digital vaccine registration opened for people aged 65 and up

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: