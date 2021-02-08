Isamaa tables bill making COVID-19 testing legal requirement for arrivals ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

MPs from opposition Isamaa tabled a bill on Monday which would facilitate mandatory coronavirus testing for arrivals at Estonia's borders, which, the bill's proponents say, would diminish the need for future, stricter travel restrictions.

The change would also permit sick pay during quarantine periods, Isamaa says.

At present, testing is not mandatory, though proof of testing negative for COVID-19 is required for U.K. arrivals, and taking a test can reduce quarantine periods.

Isamaa MP and former foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said: "A variety of more rapidly-transmitted mutations of coronavirus are spreading across national borders."

"An effective measure for combating them is to impose a general requirement for the testing of individuals before travel or immediately after arrival in the country, which is enabled by existing law," Reinsalu said via party spokespersons, BNS reports.

Reinsalu: Current system prioritizes testing and quarantine the wrong way round

Reinsalu said setting testing as the legally initial requirement, and quarantine as an alternative for those who refuse testing, as key, as distinct from the current system which, according to Reinsalu, is set up the other way round, i.e. it is generally possible to free oneself of the requirement for self-quarantine as an initial legal requirement, via two tests taken in succession over a few days.

Reinsalu said the move would also eliminated the need for more extensive restrictions on cross-border travel.

He also said that this principle is supported by the government's scientific advisory board.

Reinsalu added that such a system earlier was not instigated earlier arose from the fact that, in the event of refusal of taking a test, the Heath Insurance Act calls for the application of a quarantine period for which a sickness benefit is payable, in the case of Estonian citizens.

Conversely, under the existing system of reverse self-isolation, no sickness benefit is paid for the period of time spent in self-quarantine.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:46

Hanno Pevkur, Helir-Valdor Seeder elected Riigikogu deputy speakers

16:40

Kanepi and Kontaveit to start Australian Open on Tuesday morning

16:36

Isamaa tables bill making COVID-19 testing legal requirement for arrivals

15:57

Eight Riigikogu committees have elected new leadership

15:17

Tallinn asks government for Maarjamäe memorial real estate plots

14:52

Mayor of Narva steps down from SDE board

14:28

Swedish court acquits MS Estonia documentary makers

14:26

Just Transition Fund's €340 million will go to Ida-Viru County

13:52

Border guard using skis to get around in snowy conditions

13:26

Former suspect in PERH chief doctor attack: I had alibi

12:50

Laagna tee fatal accident driver partly admits guilt

12:24

University of Tartu study: Wastewater COVID-19 traces reach record high

11:56

Reform Party mayoral candidate: Center likely to retain power in Tallinn

11:21

Kanepi jumps 29 places in world rankings after hot streak

10:57

Study: Majority of COVID-19 patients had antibodies eight months later

10:48

Health Board: 339 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

10:38

Swedish court to announce decision on MS Estonia gravesite peace case

10:29

1247 information line seeks more volunteers

09:35

Narva's greatest budgetary challenges to come in education

09:30

Portal: EU hits out at UK higher visa fees for Estonian citizens

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: