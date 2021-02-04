Finnish government agrees on mandatory coronavirus testing

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin said on Thursday that the government has a political agreement for coronavirus testing on the border.

"There is a political agreement for mandatory COVID-19 testing on the border and the proposal will be taken to the parliament," Marin said via Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday.

Finland's Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti said that a law to make taking a coronavirus test mandatory can be written, while it needs to be done very carefully.

Minister of Social Affairs Aino-Kaisa Pekonen also expressed hope on Thursday that the mandatory tests bill would reach the parliament as soon as possible.

Marin said that the Finnish government is going through successes and failures and how to learn from the crisis.

--

