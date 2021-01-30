Foreign minister: Working with Finland to resolve work travel issue ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

Both Estonia and Finland need the will to resolve issues surrounding freedom of entry into Estonia's northern neighbor, new foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets says, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Friday night.

After speaking to her Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto at a face-to-face meeting Friday, Liimets said that: "From the Estonian side, we understand Finland's concerns and tried to discuss in this framework how it is possible to maintain labor migration in a way that takes into account the need to control the virus."

Finland on Wednesday returned to a border regime similar to the one it had during the first coronavirus wave in spring, potentially leaving thousands of Estonian citizens and residents who work in Finland barred from entering, or re-entering should they leave Finland, the country; several sectors in the Finnish economy make heavy use of Estonian employment, including the health-care sector and construction, though Finland has imposed exemptions in the case of essential workers.

Liimets told AK that: "We have discussed the proposals that the Estonian side has put on the table. It is up to the foreign ministers to decide, but it is a very broad issue that will be discussed by the ministries of social affairs and the health service," adding that the discussions will continue next week.

One proposed solution is for Estonian arrivals in Finland, to produce proof of having passed negative on a recent coronavirus test, which might even be conducted on board cross-channel ferries (a journey which takes two to three hours – ed.).

Haavisto said that the idea had its merits, but came with legal questions, particularly with regard to making coronavirus tests mandatory.

He said: "The legal issues are complex. One of the main questions is whether it is possible to impose such an obligation on the passenger. These issues need to be discussed by legal experts."

At the press conference following Friday's meeting, Liimets, who entered office earlier this week, said that vaccines and digital solutions to the issue had also been on the table.

Finland's current 14-day coronavirus rate is among the lowest in Europe at 81.1 per 100,000, compared with 530.1 for Estonia. It is one of five countries whose arrivals do not need to quarantine in Estonia, at the time of writing.

Then-foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) criticized Finland's announcement when it was made, just over a week ago.

Eva-Maria Liimets is one of the Center Party's contingent of ministers announced last Sunday, though she is not a party member at present, having worked as a diplomat for many years prior to her appointment.Finland's current 14-day coronavirus rate is among the lowest in Europe at 81.1 per 100,000, compared with 530.1 for Estonia. It is one of five countries whose arrivals do not need to quarantine in Estonia, at the time of writing.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:24

Kallas: Estonia and Sweden must progress on ferry disaster investigation

15:17

'Pealtnägija' presenter: No substance to businessman malice charge

14:43

Health Board: 405 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths Updated

14:11

Foreign minister: Working with Finland to resolve work travel issue

12:23

Government approves new nationwide coronavirus restrictions

10:21

Aggregated ratings: Reform widens gap on Center, EKRE surpasses Eesti 200

09:32

Police issue traffic warning following heavy overnight snowfall

29.01

Sewage monitoring study shows high level of coronavirus

29.01

YLE: Source for Navalny's 'Putin palace' film resides in Estonia

29.01

Ministry gives go-ahead for production, sale of insects as food

29.01

Gambling industry leader calls for COVID-19 restrictions easing

29.01

Otepää winter rally back after five-year absence

29.01

Ratas: New government was handed state finances in best possible condition

29.01

Estonian parliament group urges China to stop interfering in Taiwan

29.01

Wage support applications can be submitted from Monday

29.01

Kertu Laak helps Chieri to two comeback wins

29.01

Sponsor withdraws all sport support in response to ERR doping allegations

29.01

Literature magazine Looming announces new editor

29.01

No influenza cases recorded in Estonia this week

29.01

Tallinna Vesi Q4 2020 profits halved on year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: