Mart Helme: In whose interests does the "sunrise government" operate?

In whose interests are the actions of the so-called sunrise government? Not Estonia and its citizens, Mart Helme (EKRE) writes.

The first interviews given by Eva-Maria Liimets who recently became Estonia's foreign minister in a rather unexpected move convincingly show that the new government has decided to give up on having an independent foreign policy.

We are seeing the return of fine-tuning a la Taavi Rõivas. European values everywhere and in everything. Let us ask which values would those be: gay marriage, trading fetuses and children, legalization of euthanasia, mass immigration, disparagement and suppression of nationalism and the nation state on all levels, accusing every white person of racism, contempt for the church and religiousness, attempts to rewrite history etc.?

As our diplomats have been raised in the aforementioned spirit for the past 25 years, it was easiest for the government to appoint a trained individual.

However, Liimets' statements allow for a few other conclusions. While security is said to be our number one priority, we must paradoxically open our borders to Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russians in the name of Western values.

Could increasing the Slavic population in Estonia really serve our security interests? Is it really possible that the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) that we say is doing a brilliant job defending our constitutional order fails to see this for the security threat that it is, especially considering the fact that Russian special agents are easiest to hide among dissidents and political refugees?

However, let us leave aside ideological considerations and their unforeseeable consequences.

The new foreign minister has already revealed herself to be an inept negotiator after failing to achieve any progress in terms of labor migration between Estonia and Finland. Suggesting that the "matter is still on the table" is worth nothing.

What is more. New Defense Minister Kalle Laanet recently promised Estonia would not rain on the parade of neighbors. However, Laanet's colleague in charge of foreign affairs did just that not two weeks later when she said Finnish restrictions were contrary to core European Union values. In other words, she basically lodged a complaint with the European Commission.

Do Liimets and [Prime Minister] Kaja Kallas truly believe this will not render the famous Finnish sisu or mettle even stronger and cause even more problems for Estonian workers in Finland?

In summary – what is the foreign policy heading of the new government?

Firstly, there will be no independent foreign policy.

Secondly, opening the border to foreign labor, refugees and dissidents from neighboring countries.

Thirdly, that our bright future will be ensured by homosexuals.

Fourthly, flooding the country with Slavs who are dissatisfied with their own governments to ensure national security in Estonia.

Fifthly, we do not need independent and skillful diplomacy because we can just complain to Brussels or Washington if there is a problem.

And sixthly – the nation state is of the devil and fighting against the dominance of the white race is a priority in our international relations. Estonian, feel ashamed to be white and admit fault in slavery and colonialism.

In whose interests does the "sunrise government" operate? Not those of the Estonian state or its citizens.

