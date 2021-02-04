Defense minister: Narva key to national security ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Defense Minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) visiting Narva's Defense League. Source: EDF
News

Defense Minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) says that the border town of Narva is key to the entire country's defense and security.

Laanet, who was appointed minister last month after the Reform/Center coalition entered office, said: "Estonia starts at Narva. It is evident that we need to find opportunities to highlight the importance of national defense to the people of the town."

The large majority of Narva's population speaks Russian as their native tongue. The town lies on the river of the same name, with the bridge spanning it constituting a major border crossing in both directions.

Highlighting defense would need to: "Start with encouraging the youth to take part in the national defense curriculum in school, through to presenting them with career opportunities in the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF)," Laanet continued, according to a ministry press release.

Laanet also met with the town's mayor, Katri Raik (SDE), who herself entered office only recently, as well as leader of the local volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) unit, Sergei Goratš.

´"The Defense League plays a central role in strengthening our national defense capability. Today, in visiting our armed forces, I can see how dedicated members of both our Defence League and the EDF are," Laanet said.

Laanet was given an overview of the unit's activities, at their headquarters, which have included assisting the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in patrolling activities, with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Defense League is an all-volunteer organization recruited locally and bolsters the regular EDF. The latter also has reserve lists, while its composition is made up both of volunteers and conscripts. The Estonian Navy (Merevägi) and Air Force (Õhuvägi) are organizationally part of the EDF rather than beign separate arms, and Estonia's defense is further boosted by the U.K.-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup based in Tapa, NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission based at Ämari, and regular cooperation with and visits from U.S. forces based in Europe.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Defense minister: Narva key to national security

14:30

Road accident total figures fall, though fatalities rise

14:22

MEP: EU inaction on Navalny emboldening Russia

14:10

Russian plane flies in Estonian airspace without permission

13:50

Liimets says Estonia to attend 17+1 meeting with China

13:16

Education minister: Vaccinating teachers to start mid-February

13:13

Finnish government agrees on mandatory coronavirus testing

12:55

PERH chief of medicine attacked leaving work

12:43

Map: Israel, UAE still have world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

12:18

Teacher: Years of distance learning will leave knowledge gaps

11:55

Foreign and security policy in the new Estonian coalition agreement

11:26

Jüri Ratas: I now have more time for sauna and family

11:06

Estonia imposes upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine at 70 Updated

11:03

Health Board: 673 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

10:56

Layoffs the leading cause for job loss in 2020

10:32

Center culture minister candidate Toome is still Isamaa member

10:16

COVID-19 case delays Kanepi and Kontaveit's Australian tournaments

09:26

Coronavirus spreading in schools, markets in Tartu

08:51

Doctor who vaccinated Russian diplomat ahead of schedule loses job

08:31

Loss of population minister position leads to relocation of seven officials

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: