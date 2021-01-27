German Airforce Typhoons to make regular afterburner takeoffs at Ämari

Eurofighter Typhoon jets based at Ämari air base are to conduct regular afterburner take-off drills starting this week.

The fighters, in German Air Force (Luftwaffe) service and engaged in NATO Baltic Air Policing duties on a rotational basis, will carry out the practice three out of four days Mondays to Thursdays, through to the end of May, BNS reports.

The afterburners will be in use either in the mornings (8.30-11.30 a.m.) or afternoons (1-3 p.m.) each day, the Estonian Defense Force (EDF) says, which can cause brief rises in noise and vibration levels in the immediate vicinity at the time.

Afterburners, as their name suggest, provide additional thrust for fast jets by reheating exhaust gases, via fuel injection and combustion, and produce the characteristic exhaust glow, albeit at high fuel consumption costs. The additional thrust can shorten takeoff times and lengths.

In the case of the Typhoon, applying afterburners adds around a reported 5 percent thrust, to a maximum of over 100 Kilonewtons (kN), for short periods of time.

The Luftwaffe contingent is past the half-way mark of a double stint at Ämari, which started in late August last year, and has had night-flying practice already.

Previous countries' air forces to have contributed to Baltic Air Policing include the Czech Republic, the U.K., Italy and Spain.

Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare) jets currently hold the Baltic Air Policing role at Šialiai, Lithuania.

--

