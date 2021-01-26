Gallery: Jüri Ratas hands over prime ministerial post to Kaja Kallas ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Jüri Ratas officially hands over to Kaja Kallas as prime minister.
Open gallery
49 photos
News

Outgoing prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) told his replacement, Kaja Kallas (Reform) that the office is first and foremost one of responsibility to the country's populace, adding that he was sure she was up to the task.

"I wish you strength and success. I am sure that you will stand up for the well-being and interests of our people, and that you will do very well as prime minister," Ratas told Kallas at Tuesday's official handover, while noting the ongoing struggle with the pandemic.

For her part, the new prime minister thanked her predecessor for his own work in the role, which he had held since November 2016.

Kallas said: "Thank you for the contribution you have made as prime minister in representing Estonia's views both at the EU and in relations with the [NATO] allies, and for the work that the previous government has done to contain the coronavirus epidemic. I know that this is not only a great honor, but it is also a responsibility and bestowment of trust that a prime minister must be worthy of."

Kallas noted continuing to deal with the pandemic was one of the main goals for her administration, and spent her first day on the job getting acquainted with government office staff, including issuing greetings via remote video link, followed by the new cabinet's first official sitting at the Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government, at the other end of Toompea and about 500 meters away from the Riigikogu.

Her cabinet took its oath of office earlier in the day at the Riigikogu, before President Kersti Kaljulaid.

She also noted the aim of continuing the country's forward-looking stance and development of all areas and regions.

Jüri Ratas listed his administration's main achievements as being a growing population, improved standards of living, state reforms, increased defense spending and an enhanced international position.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

watch again

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:05

Interview: Gas engineering company on new Tallinn office

18:41

100 years since Estonia established diplomatic relations with five states

18:39

Otepää mayor appeals to government against new coronavirus restrictions

18:24

Indrek Kiisler: Ineptitude of green parties is striking

17:55

Fischer: Coronavirus infection rate is stable, not falling

17:32

Coalition appoints new chairmen for Riigikogu committees

17:20

Gerrit Mäesalu appointed head of prime minister's office

16:21

Kersti Kaljulaid withdraws OECD candidacy

16:16

Tõnis Saarts: The running total of the ekrefication of Estonia

15:56

SDE MP: New government should start with corruption control

15:24

Gallery: Jüri Ratas hands over prime ministerial post to Kaja Kallas

15:12

71 COVID-19 vaccine side effects reported over last week

14:41

Kaupo Meiel: Tears of joy always become dust

14:13

President's speech on inauguration of new coalition: The sun has just risen

13:47

New foreign minister wants to bring her expertise to Center and government

13:12

Ratas' government completed 68 percent of program

12:49

Pandemic complicates Tallinn schools' first grade entrance tests

12:46

Lutsar: Scientific council will propose harmonizing COVID-19 restrictions

12:36

Gallery: President appoints new government Updated

12:21

Interior minister plans to join Center Party, but needs time

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: