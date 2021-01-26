SDE MP: New government should start with corruption control

The government of Kaja Kallas should immediately take steps towards containing political corruption to be free of the corruption government name, SDE MP Riina Sikkut says.

"For the government to not stay a government of corruption, steps need to be taken towards containing it - for example, that the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK) could enlighten the dark corners.

We will put a ceiling on the campaign expenses - maybe the parties don't need as much money - things like that can be done during the first quarter, behind the crisis. And then the government can move forward with the substantial topics," Sikkut said.

Sikkut explained that the Social Democrats voted for approving the coalition formed by the Reform Party and the Center Party because it will replace the previous, incompetent government. "The fact that the impoliteness, incompetence and factual freedom is not our state's position anymore, that it's out of the government. That the populists are sent to the opposition. I think it's very important in the sense of a public debate, there is no inhibition of the development of Estonia or constant reputational damage. This makes it difficult to vote against the government, which offers an alternative," Sikkut said.

"But the stain on the government's lapel is the corruption allegations," Sikkut, who sits on SDE's board and is a former health minister, stressed.

Sikkut did, however, criticize the new coalition's agreement, which in her opinion, is too long and generic. The parties should have agreed on some concrete aspects and start working towards these, she said.

