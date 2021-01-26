SDE MP: New government should start with corruption control ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Riina Sikkut (SDE).
Riina Sikkut (SDE). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The government of Kaja Kallas should immediately take steps towards containing political corruption to be free of the corruption government name, SDE MP Riina Sikkut says.

"For the government to not stay a government of corruption, steps need to be taken towards containing it - for example, that the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK) could enlighten the dark corners.
We will put a ceiling on the campaign expenses - maybe the parties don't need as much money - things like that can be done during the first quarter, behind the crisis. And then the government can move forward with the substantial topics," Sikkut said.

Sikkut explained that the Social Democrats voted for approving the coalition formed by the Reform Party and the Center Party because it will replace the previous, incompetent government. "The fact that the impoliteness, incompetence and factual freedom is not our state's position anymore, that it's out of the government. That the populists are sent to the opposition. I think it's very important in the sense of a public debate, there is no inhibition of the development of Estonia or constant reputational damage. This makes it difficult to vote against the government, which offers an alternative," Sikkut said.

"But the stain on the government's lapel is the corruption allegations," Sikkut, who sits on SDE's board and is a former health minister, stressed.

Sikkut did, however, criticize the new coalition's agreement, which in her opinion, is too long and generic. The parties should have agreed on some concrete aspects and start working towards these, she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

watch again

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:05

Interview: Gas engineering company on new Tallinn office

18:41

100 years since Estonia established diplomatic relations with five states

18:39

Otepää mayor appeals to government against new coronavirus restrictions

18:24

Indrek Kiisler: Ineptitude of green parties is striking

17:55

Fischer: Coronavirus infection rate is stable, not falling

17:32

Coalition appoints new chairmen for Riigikogu committees

17:20

Gerrit Mäesalu appointed head of prime minister's office

16:21

Kersti Kaljulaid withdraws OECD candidacy

16:16

Tõnis Saarts: The running total of the ekrefication of Estonia

15:56

SDE MP: New government should start with corruption control

15:24

Gallery: Jüri Ratas hands over prime ministerial post to Kaja Kallas

15:12

71 COVID-19 vaccine side effects reported over last week

14:41

Kaupo Meiel: Tears of joy always become dust

14:13

President's speech on inauguration of new coalition: The sun has just risen

13:47

New foreign minister wants to bring her expertise to Center and government

13:12

Ratas' government completed 68 percent of program

12:49

Pandemic complicates Tallinn schools' first grade entrance tests

12:46

Lutsar: Scientific council will propose harmonizing COVID-19 restrictions

12:36

Gallery: President appoints new government Updated

12:21

Interior minister plans to join Center Party, but needs time

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: