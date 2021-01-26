Gallery: Kaja Kallas' government takes oath of office

On Tuesday morning, the new Reform-Center coalition led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas took the oath of office in the Riigkogu.

All ministers were in attendance except for Minister Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) who signed the oath digitally.

The government's first sitting will take place at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas handed the prime minister's office over to Kallas.

Kaja Kallas' new name plaque outside the prime minister's office. Source: Stenbock House

A list of the new government ministers is below:

Reform

Prime minister: Kaja Kallas

Minister of Justice: Maris Lauri

Minister of Education and Research: Liina Kersna

Minister of Foreign Trade and IT: Andres Sutt

Minister of Rural Affairs: Urmas Kruuse

Minister of Finance: Keit Pentus-Rosimannus

Minister of Defense: Kalle Laanet

Ministry of Social Affairs: Signe Riisalo

Center

Minister of Health and Labor: Tanel Kiik

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure: Taavi Aas

Minister of the Interior: Kristjan Jaani

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Eva-Maria Liimets

Minister of Culture: Anneli Ott

Minister of Environment: Tõnis Mölder

Minister of Public Administration: Jaak Aab

Read more about the new government ministers here and the collapse of the previous government here.

--

