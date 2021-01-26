Gallery: Kaja Kallas' government takes oath of office ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The new government after taking the oath of office.
The new government after taking the oath of office. Source: Stenbock House.
News

On Tuesday morning, the new Reform-Center coalition led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas took the oath of office in the Riigkogu.

All ministers were in attendance except for Minister Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) who signed the oath digitally.

The government's first sitting will take place at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas handed the prime minister's office over to Kallas.

Kaja Kallas' new name plaque outside the prime minister's office. Source: Stenbock House

A list of the new government ministers is below:

Reform

Prime minister: Kaja Kallas

Minister of Justice: Maris Lauri
Minister of Education and Research: Liina Kersna
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT: Andres Sutt
Minister of Rural Affairs: Urmas Kruuse
Minister of Finance: Keit Pentus-Rosimannus
Minister of Defense: Kalle Laanet
Ministry of Social Affairs: Signe Riisalo

Center

Minister of Health and Labor: Tanel Kiik
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure: Taavi Aas
Minister of the Interior: Kristjan Jaani
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Eva-Maria Liimets
Minister of Culture: Anneli Ott
Minister of Environment: Tõnis Mölder
Minister of Public Administration: Jaak Aab

 

Read more about the new government ministers here and the collapse of the previous government here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

watch live at 4 p.m.

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:47

New foreign minister wants to bring her expertise to Center and government

13:12

Ratas' government completed 68 percent of program

12:49

Pandemic complicates Tallinn schools' first grade entrance tests

12:46

Lutsar: Scientific council will propose harmonizing COVID-19 restrictions

12:36

Gallery: President appoints new government Updated

12:21

Interior minister plans to join Center Party, but needs time

11:54

Coalition agreement: Center-Reform government 2021-2023

11:22

More than 100 schools continuing with distance learning

11:11

Health Board: 357 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, nine deaths

11:05

Bolt expands to Asian and Latin American markets with franchise roll-out

10:58

New prime minister: No unified Center-Reform presidential candidate yet

10:44

Gallery: Kaja Kallas' government takes oath of office

10:40

Coronavirus round-up: January 18-24

10:05

Who's who: Estonia's new government

09:39

Mart Võrklaev new Reform Riigikogu group leader

09:35

Nine MPs to be replaced with change of government Updated

09:16

Kallas' coalition votes total second-highest since independence restoration

08:29

Outgoing defense minister: Reserve army model justified for Estonia

25.01

Gallery: Kaja Kallas wins mandate to form government Updated

25.01

Outgoing ministers to receive benefit equaling six months' pay

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: