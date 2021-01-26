Gallery: Kaja Kallas' government takes oath of office ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
On Tuesday morning, the new Reform-Center coalition led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas took the oath of office in the Riigkogu.
All ministers were in attendance except for Minister Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) who signed the oath digitally.
The government's first sitting will take place at 2 p.m.
On Tuesday afternoon, former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas handed the prime minister's office over to Kallas.
A list of the new government ministers is below:
Reform
Prime minister: Kaja Kallas
Minister of Justice: Maris Lauri
Minister of Education and Research: Liina Kersna
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT: Andres Sutt
Minister of Rural Affairs: Urmas Kruuse
Minister of Finance: Keit Pentus-Rosimannus
Minister of Defense: Kalle Laanet
Ministry of Social Affairs: Signe Riisalo
Center
Minister of Health and Labor: Tanel Kiik
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure: Taavi Aas
Minister of the Interior: Kristjan Jaani
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Eva-Maria Liimets
Minister of Culture: Anneli Ott
Minister of Environment: Tõnis Mölder
Minister of Public Administration: Jaak Aab
Read more about the new government ministers here and the collapse of the previous government here.
