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Government ministers on vacation

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Kristen Michal on vacation in July 2026.
Kristen Michal on vacation in July 2026. Source: Kristen Michali Facebooki konto
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The coalition's weekly cabinet meeting and press conference will not take place this week as Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and four other ministers are on holiday.

The cabinet meeting, where policy is usually shaped and political agreements are reached, but no formal decisions are made, will not take place this week because Prime Minister Kristen Michal is on holiday, the Government Office's communications bureau told ERR.

As a rule, the cabinet meeting is held when the prime minister can attend.

The prime minister is on holiday from July 20 to 29; Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) is on holiday from July 23 to 31; Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) is on holiday from July 20 to August 4; Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) is on holiday from July 14 to 31; and Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) is on holiday from July 17 to 24.

The ministers who take part in the government's press conference are selected based on the issues discussed and decided at the government meeting and cabinet meeting.

Ministers whose areas of responsibility are not on the agenda are not normally invited to the press conference.

"As several ministers are on holiday or engaged in other work-related duties during the second half of July, and based on the items discussed at today's meeting it was not possible to assemble the usual line-up of participants for the press conference, it was decided to cancel the press conference this week," the Government Office said.

The government's e-session took place on Thursday via electronic means of communication. The Government Office confirmed that the government's day-to-day work continues as normal.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

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