X!

Pillak: Anyone who wants to leave Reform should do so sooner rather than later

News
Õnne Pillak.
Õnne Pillak. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tensions are simmering within the Reform Party after it lost its majority in the Riigikogu, and more members may leave in the coming months, experts say. However, the coalition is not expected to collapse.

The Reform-Eesti 200 coalition lost its majority last week after Kalev Stoicescu and Meelis Kiili left their respective parties.

Head of the Reform Party's Riigikogu faction, Õnne Pillak, said on Sunday that this will not significantly change the parliament's work in the autumn.

"We will have to look even more for areas of cooperation on important issues, and those need to be adopted. I think that in the major thematic areas or issues, this will not be difficult," Pillak said.

At the same time, Prime Minister and Reform Party chairman Kristen Michal acknowledged that the party is currently going through a difficult time.

"Quite a lot of different decisions need to be made and changes need to be made. We ourselves also need to be more active in explaining what is going well in the Estonian state and what we want to do in the future," he said.

Kristen Michal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The situation has also created tensions within the party. Pillak does not rule out that others may follow Kiili's departure.

"If anyone else feels that they do not feel comfortable with us, then it is better to make those decisions now rather than leave them until sometime in late autumn, because that is fair to everyone," Pillak said.

Political journalist Urmas Jaagant said there are certainly dissatisfied people within the party, but a change of leadership in the Reform Party is not to be expected at present.

"It is also difficult to imagine who would want to take the reins seven months before the elections, during which time things probably will not get very much better," Jaagant said.

The opposition does not appear to want to take on government responsibility either, the prime minister said.

"I have also told everyone that anyone who is able to put together a functioning majority coalition, whether from within or outside, and wants to do so, I will not put up any obstacles. On the contrary, I will help make it happen. Make the effort, put your shoulders together. This message is particularly for the opposition as well, which as of today, or this week, is actually in the majority," Michal said.

The next national election takes place in March 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

Estonian Refugee Council to expand operations in Gaza and West Bank

15:40

Pärnu council ousts mayor, elects Isamaa's Siim Suursild

15:20

Pictures: illustrator Eiko Ojala's first solo exhibition opens in Viljandi

14:57

Local flavors shine along Estonian lake's 175-kilometer food festival route

14:30

Narva marks Restoration of Independence Day with picnic and large sing‑along

13:49

Saudi Arabian retail giant wins bid for bankrupt Estonian dairy plants

13:14

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

12:52

Top Finnish conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen: Estonia music scene 'one of the most interesting'

12:45

Aivo Vaske: Bits move fast, atoms much more slowly

12:31

Ülle Madise meets with MPs to discuss presidential candidacy Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonia's bear population is rising as hunting becomes more difficult

08:28

Outdoor swimming area to be built at Tallinn's Kalasadam

15.08

Demand for specialists remains high as Estonia's unemployment falls slightly

16.08

Tallinn residents increasingly encountering rats

09:39

Justice chancellor Ülle Madise to run for president Updated

15.08

Tallinn mulling night-time work for Liivalaia street reconstruction

09:16

3 Estonian competitors got top-10 finishes at European athletics champs

10:53

Linnahall shooting range in Tallinn could cost millions to make work

14.08

Police: more than 50 irregular migrants detained in Estonia claim to be minors

15.08

Drone surveillance system starts work on Narva River

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo