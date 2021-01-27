Minister: Hopefully new coalition will see fewer spats than its predecessor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) on a previous ETV appearance.
Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) on a previous ETV appearance. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) says he hopes the new Reform-Center administration which was sworn in on Tuesday will be able to focus on concrete work and not have to spend time fending off disputes and scandals, as former prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) had had to.

Appearing on ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" Tuesday evening, Kiik said: "Of course, I hope there will be fewer scandals and unnecessary disputes with this government, and that there will be more focus on content."

Kiik was a minister in the previous Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition which collapsed following the resignation of Jüri Ratas on January 13. The alliance had seen plenty of clashes on social issues – Kiik was minister of social affairs in the last line-up – as well as verbal attacks on foreign allies and leaders, and on domestic civil servants, among others.

"In my opinion, Jüri Ratas as prime minister led the country very well for four years, but unfortunately he also had to deal with a lot of crises during the previous government that were not really needed," Kiik, who worked as an adviser to Ratas before his appointment as minister in April 2019, went on, noting that the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, budgetary negotiations and EU issues would require time, energy and resources.

Kiik would however not be drawn on his position on the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), often at the center of some of the sagas noted above, not being in office any more.

"I am glad that we have a strong government, we have a relatively well-apportioned areas of work within it, a strong coalition agreement, and two parties, ie the Center Party and the Reform Party, which represent a very large part of the Estonian electorate – I look at it like that," Kiik said.

Kiik: Cooperation with Signe Riisalo should be good

Kiik said he and his new colleague at the social affairs ministry will cooperate well together, noting Riisalo's experience in the field, having worked at the social affairs ministry since the mid-1990s, ahead of becoming an MP after the March 2019 election.

"[Riisalo] is a professional, determined and energetic person," he said.

Since the number of ministers, 14 (excluding the prime minister) remains the same, the dividing of Kiik's previous role into two was numerically balanced by the removal of the office of population affairs minister, itself a role which had been resurrected by the last administration, after having been discontinued over 10 years ago.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

watch again

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:54

Statistics: Large procucers make up growing share of agricultural output

13:26

Kaido Zimmermann appointed Eesti Raudtee management board chair

13:06

Voting in Tallinn's participatory budget ends on January 31

12:41

Reps: Party wants to see Ratas as Riigikogu president

12:18

New ski doping case files: Tammjärv and Annus more involved than thought

11:53

Integration Foundation offers online Estonian practice with native speakers

11:26

Global Estonian Report: January 27 – February 3

10:51

Culture minister not ruling out theaters, cinemas reopening in Tallinn

10:45

Health Board: 636 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:27

Portal: Estonia may block EU COVID-19 plan over Rail Baltica funds dispute

09:53

Minister: Hopefully new coalition will see fewer spats than its predecessor

09:27

Kallas: Coronavirus restrictions must be applied logically

08:58

Party ratings: Change in coalition followed by Reform, EKRE rise in support

08:35

Kallas makes first foreign leader call to prime minister of Finland

26.01

Interview: Gas engineering company on new Tallinn office

26.01

100 years since Estonia established diplomatic relations with five states

26.01

Otepää mayor appeals to government against new coronavirus restrictions

26.01

Indrek Kiisler: Ineptitude of green parties is striking

26.01

Fischer: Coronavirus infection rate is stable, not falling

26.01

Coalition appoints new chairmen for Riigikogu committees

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: