Coalition appoints new chairmen for Riigikogu committees

The new Reform-Center coalition will replace several chairmen of the Riigikogu's committees.

Mart Võrklaev, chairman of the Riigikogu faction of the Reform Party, told ERR candidates for chairman of the Riigikogu's committees were also assigned during the negotiations between the parties.

It was agreed the minister and the chairman of the committee would come from different parties. For example, Center has the minister of foreign affairs position so Reform has the chairman of the foreign affairs committee.

The coalition's candidates are:

European Union Affairs Committee: Siim Kallas (Reform);

Environment Committee: Yoko Alender (Reform);

Culture Committee: Aadu Must (Center);

Rural Affairs Committee: Tarmo Tamm (Center);

Economic Affairs Committee: Kristen Michal (Reform);

Constitutional Affairs Committee: Toomas Kivimägi (Reform);

Finance Committee: Erki Savisaar (Center);

National Defense Committee: Enn Eesmaa (Center);

Social Affairs Committee: Siret Kotka (Center);

Foreign Affairs Committee: Marko Mihkelson (Reform);

Legal Affairs Committee: Jaanus Karilaid (Center).

Committee elections will take place at the start of February.

