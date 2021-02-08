Eight Riigikogu committees chose new chairmen and deputy chairmen over the last week, changes stemming from a change in government in mid-January .

The changes in committee chairs are as follows:

Yoko Alender (Reform) becomes the chairwoman of the Riigikogu environment committee, Andres Metsoja (Isamaa) becomes deputy chairman.

Tarmo Tamm (Center) becomes the chairwoman of the Riigikogu rural affairs committee, Merry Aart (EKRE) becomes deputy chairman.

Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) becomes the chairman of the Riigikogu constitutional affairs committee, Lauri Läänemets (SDE) becomes deputy chairman.

Erki Savisaar (Center) becomes the chairman of the Riigikogu finance committee, Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) becomes deputy chairman.

Enn Eesmaa (Center) becomes the chairman of the Riigikogu national defense committee, Leo Kunnas (EKRE) becomes deputy chairman.

Siret Kotka (Center) becomes the chairwoman of the Riigikogu social affairs committee, Helmen Kütt (SDE) becomes deputy chairwoman.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform) becomes the chairman of the Riigikogu foreign affairs committee, Jüri Luik (Isamaa) becomes deputy chairman.

Jaanus Karilaid (Center) becomes the chairman of the Riigikogu legal affairs committee, Heljo Pikhof (SDE) becomes deputy chairman.

The Riigikogu economic affairs committee elected new leadership in late-January with Kristen Michal (Reform) taking over as chairman and Sven Sester (Isamaa) joins him as the deputy chairman.

The cultural affairs committee will go through elections on Tuesday. The Riigikogu's EU affairs committee will make their picks on Friday. In addition, according to the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure and Internal Rules Act, the committee must be made up of at least 15 members, one from each committee.

--

