Nine MPs to be replaced with change of government

Reform Party's Riigikogu political group.
Reform Party's Riigikogu political group. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
With Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and her Reform-Center government having distributed ministerial portfolios over the weekend, nine MPs, mostly from Reform, will have to be changed out in Riigikogu.

There are a few minor changes for Center Party's Riigikogu faction - outgoing prime minister Jüri Ratas will return to the Riigikogu, but as social affairs committee chairman Tõnis Mölder was appointed environment minister, Imre Sooäär will maintain his position in parliament, a post he took up in December. The remaining ministers from Center are either the same from the previous government or will take up portfolios from outside of the Riigikogu.

Reform's 34-person Riigikogu faction however will see eight members change places:

  • Keila deputy mayor Timo Suslov will take over for Kaja Kallas who will become the next prime minister of Estonia.
  • The replacement for incoming finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus will be former Tallinn mayor and long-time MP Ivi Eenmaa.
  • As future justice minister Maris Lauri does not have a replacement in her electoral district of Mustamäe and Nõmme, the nationwide election results have former environment minister Mati Raidma taking up her post in the RIigikogu.
  • Instead of incoming defense minister Kalle Laanet, journalist and Hiiu County council chairman Aivar Viidik will join the Riigikogu.
  • Urmas Kruuse, appointed minister of rural affairs, will be replaced by Elva mayor Toomas Järveoja.
  • Education minister Liina Kersna will be exchanged for Tõrva mayor and two-time Baltic buggy cross champion Maido Ruusmann.
  • Signe Riisalo becoming minister of social protection leads the way for University of Tartu researcher to take over Riisalo's post as MP.
  • Incoming minister of foreign trade and IT Andres Sutt will be replaced in Riigikogu by Reform's Riigikogu faction deputy chairwoman Õnne Pillak.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

