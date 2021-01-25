Kallas and Ratas to sign coalition agreement on Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The new government's coalition agreement will be signed in the Riigikogu on Monday afternoon by the chairman of the Reform Party and incoming prime minister Kaja Kallas and chairman of the Center Party Jüri Ratas.

On Sunday, Kallas announced the line-up of new ministers for the next government.

The new government hopes to start working tomorrow (January 26) after approval has been given by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Kaljulaid gave Kallas permission to try and form a government almost two weeks ago after Jüri Ratas resigned as prime minister, causing the resignation of the whole government, over corruption allegations related to the Porto Franco property development.  

The coalition agreement can be read here in Estonian, an English translation is expected to be published later this week.

Editor: Helen Wright

