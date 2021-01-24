Indrek Saar: We will give Kaja Kallas the chance to prove herself as PM ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Indrek Saar.
Indrek Saar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

We are prepared to consider something unorthodox in potentially supporting Kaja Kallas and her government with our votes, chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) Indrek Saar writes.

Estonia will soon get its first female prime minister. And it is high time. When else if not on the precipice of our 30th anniversary. Once the Riigikogu votes Kaja Kallas in as prime minister, we will become a country where both the president and head of government are women. There is no doubt that this "two-woman rule" will send a strong signal inside Estonia to emphasize values that were out of favor with the previous government.

I make no secret of the fact that as a Social Democrat, it makes me proud. However, it is also clear that Kaja Kallas will not have it easy despite all the political credit she is given. A considerable part of society is happy with the way things are simply because the disorderly radicals have been kicked out of the government, while serious expectations are placed on Kallas. Demonstrating she is capable of leadership could prove to be the least of it.

First, she will have to concentrate on overcoming the largest healthcare crisis in history that will require resolute decision-making and rapid and effective action. The prime minister, mainly responsible for effective crisis management, must prevent that which is wont to happen in crises – the weakest part of society paying the highest price.

As chairman of a right-wing party, it will be a major challenge for Kallas to find solutions that will not manufacture additional inequality in society but will help those who have not shared in Estonia's success or need support after taking a hit in the crisis catch up. We have recently been treated to a painful reminder of what a lot of people feeling deprived and acute injustice in places can bring.

This ties into the central mission of the new prime minister and government to heal societal divides. A more coherent society cannot be achieved without contributing to social security and regional development.

That said, it must always be kept in mind that the Reform Party is forming a government with the Center Party that is without a doubt the flagship of political corruption in Estonia. It cannot be ruled out the task will prove too much.

This means that Kaja Kallas' government is encumbered going in and must restore the people's faith in political parties and the possibility of honest politics. The prime minister will need to have zero tolerance for corruption.

Efforts to boost party financing monitoring, reduce the effect of money on politics and bring to light all suspicious circumstances of how crisis support has been distributed are most certainly in order.

Kaja Kallas has made her first promises as concerns these matters. Mailis Reps not becoming minister is another good sign, while a lot of principled decisions and action lies ahead.

Kallas has no room to compromise regarding these issues. I believe the incoming PM understands this and will try to restore trust in the government, even though it might cause controversy in Center and also among the old guard of her own party.

That is why the Social Democrats wish to offer political support and trust credit. We are prepared to consider something unorthodox. Namely the possibility of using our votes to support Kallas and her government [in the Riigikogu]. While this has not been customary in recent political culture, these are extraordinary times.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Indrek Saar: We will give Kaja Kallas the chance to prove herself as PM

15:28

From prefect to interior minister: Jaani to help Center beat corruption Updated

15:15

Kallas: We tried to put together a balanced government

14:40

Tänak out of WRC Monte Carlo Rally, Ogier wins Updated

13:45

Eesti Energia to contest Risti wind farm cessation decision

13:43

Helme: It is a government of pawns

12:56

Gallery: Center presents new ministers

12:38

Center Party to cut half a million from budget

12:15

State would task local governments with designating kindergarten places

11:38

Andre Hanimägi to become new secretary general of Center Party

11:17

Reform, Center announce incoming ministers Updated

11:15

Day brings 532 cases of COVID-19

08:51

Extensive coronavirus outbreak in Valga County nursing home

08:25

Russian diplomat turns meeting to support Belarus into an attack on Estonia

23.01

EDF commander: 6 percent of GDP on defense would fend off Russia attack

23.01

Reform MEP: Finland border restrictions counter to EU principles

23.01

Reinsalu: Glad to have US back in the climate change fold

23.01

Slow progress on healthcare workers' coronavirus vaccination program

23.01

Isamaa MP attends council meet after identified coronavirus close contact

23.01

Gallery: Demonstration in support of Alexei Navalny takes place in Tallinn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: