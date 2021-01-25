Political scientist: Coalition agreement looks more like Reform than Center

Political scientist Mari-Liis Jakobson said the coalition agreement signed between Reform and Center weighs more to the side of the prime ministerial party.

Jakobson noted on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" that the coalition agreement is not drawn up in a "develop, improve, value" style, but specific sectors have been mentioned. The Tallinn University politologist added that the agreement seems to be more favorable to Reform Party.

"When looking at sectors and the level of detail of the transcript, we can see that there is more of Reform's progressive agenda. Characteristics of Center Party - a supportive state, social protection, etc - have been left on a develop-improve level," Jakobson said.

University of Tartu political scientist Martin Mölder said the coalition agreement reminds him of an election program, where topics that everyone finds reasonable are noted down, with the message being that government partners want to be good and an effective service provider to companies and citizens.

Speaking on "Terevisioon", Mölder added that, compared to the previous Center-EKRE-Isamaa coalition agreement, a remarkable jump in quality cannot be seen but there is a clear change in political priorities.

The implementation of a green revolution stuck out to Mölder: "Environmental topics were highlighted in the previous [coalition agreement}, but the priority has changed some now. The previous message was to manage Estonia's natural resources, including oil shale, as much as possible as long as it is reasonable and useful. The new government's message is to move toward a so-called carbon neutral economy, putting an end to oil shale."

Jakobson also noted that the topic of environment seems to have become more of a priority for the Reform-Center government, set to take office on Tuesday. The coalition agreement has been published on ERR's Estonian-language portal, but has not yet been translated into English. ERR News will publish the English version as soon as it is available.

Martin Mölder. Source: ERR

