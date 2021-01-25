Political scientist: Coalition agreement looks more like Reform than Center ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mari-Liis Jakobson.
Mari-Liis Jakobson. Source: Private collection
News

Political scientist Mari-Liis Jakobson said the coalition agreement signed between Reform and Center weighs more to the side of the prime ministerial party.

Jakobson noted on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" that the coalition agreement is not drawn up in a "develop, improve, value" style, but specific sectors have been mentioned. The Tallinn University politologist added that the agreement seems to be more favorable to Reform Party.

"When looking at sectors and the level of detail of the transcript, we can see that there is more of Reform's progressive agenda. Characteristics of Center Party - a supportive state, social protection, etc - have been left on a develop-improve level," Jakobson said.

University of Tartu political scientist Martin Mölder said the coalition agreement reminds him of an election program, where topics that everyone finds reasonable are noted down, with the message being that government partners want to be good and an effective service provider to companies and citizens.

Speaking on "Terevisioon", Mölder added that, compared to the previous Center-EKRE-Isamaa coalition agreement, a remarkable jump in quality cannot be seen but there is a clear change in political priorities.

The implementation of a green revolution stuck out to Mölder: "Environmental topics were highlighted in the previous [coalition agreement}, but the priority has changed some now. The previous message was to manage Estonia's natural resources, including oil shale, as much as possible as long as it is reasonable and useful. The new government's message is to move toward a so-called carbon neutral economy, putting an end to oil shale."

Jakobson also noted that the topic of environment seems to have become more of a priority for the Reform-Center government, set to take office on Tuesday. The coalition agreement has been published on ERR's Estonian-language portal, but has not yet been translated into English. ERR News will publish the English version as soon as it is available.

Martin Mölder. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:26

Filmmakers trial for violation of Estonia wreck site starts in Sweden

14:04

President to appoint new government to office on Tuesday

13:52

Minister of Education: Closing schools should be avoided

13:27

"AK. Nädal": Is the new government normalizing corruption?

12:59

Spruce labyrinth opened on Tallinn Town Hall Square

12:31

Reinsalu: Violence, repression against Belarusian journalists must stop

12:05

Political scientist: Coalition agreement looks more like Reform than Center

11:48

New government to take oath of office on Tuesday

11:38

Kalev/Cramo gets second United League win of season

11:11

Marten Liiv posts Estonian record, reaches Division A in 500m

10:55

Health Board: 259 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

10:43

LSM: The Biden presidency and the Baltic states

10:13

Cell biologist: PCR COVID-19 tests might be too accurate

09:46

Estonia wants to raise Navalny, Belarus at Council of Europe meetings

09:14

Nine MPs to be replaced with change of government

08:47

Narva schools to remain on distance learning for one more week

08:19

Kallas and Ratas to sign coalition agreement on Monday

24.01

Indrek Saar: We will give Kaja Kallas the chance to prove herself as PM

24.01

From prefect to interior minister: Jaani to help Center beat corruption Updated

24.01

Kallas: We tried to put together a balanced government

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: