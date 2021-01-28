Prime minister: Wood-burning at Narva power stations needs to stop ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Enefit oil-shale burning power station at Auvere, just west of Narva.
Enefit oil-shale burning power station at Auvere, just west of Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says that the use of wood as a fuel at power stations in the eastern Estonian town of Narva needs to stop. The practice may otherwise see growth, as a result of a draft amendment to legislation put in place by the previous administration.

Responding to a question from MP Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), Kallas said that "I do not consider burning wood at these power stations the right thing; it is not good from the point of view of the Estonian forest ... [or] Estonian nature. It is basically not right, it does not serve the purpose that the use of renewable energy sources should serve."

The topic was on the table during coalition negotiations with the Center Party, Kallas added.

Solutions would be looked at, she said. The new coalition has also set in place a plan to phase out the burning of oil shale, which not only fuels power stations but has a by-product in the form of oil used in several different industrial applications.

"We are looking for a solution that is cleaner and more environmentally friendly," Kallas added.

Renewables used and being developed in Estonia include wind farms and even solar power. Nuclear power has also been touted as a possible alternative, albeit over a much longer time-frame.

Residual heat generated from power plants in Narva is in itself used to heat domestic houses locally and at a lower cost.

Jevgeni Ossinovski also referred to a draft amendment to legislation which the previous Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition initiated, which would have allowed existing producers the right to compete in renewables-related tenders, whereas up to now only installations which had not previously generated power were eligible to apply.

The amendment was put in place as an incentive for existing producers to make the switch to renewables and away from fossil fuels. However, the upshot from this included the increased use of wood and other biomass fuels, the very thing Kallas wants to curb.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

ERR News broadcast: Greening of Ida-Viru County costing Center support

15:08

First AstraZeneca vaccine shipment set to arrive in Estonia next week

14:50

Government agrees deputy, second deputy prime minister roles

14:35

Tasty Tartu to take place throughout February

14:04

Estonian embassy in UK diplomatic relations centenary with online brochure

13:33

Siim Kallas steps down as Second Vice-President of Riigikogu

13:05

Prime minister: Wood-burning at Narva power stations needs to stop

12:47

Minister: Smaller projects more reasonable for highway development

12:24

Most popular baby names in 2020: Robin and Sofia

11:58

Kallas: We will be good cooperation partner with Latvia

11:33

Center not in rush to support Kaljulaid for second term

11:06

No additional restrictions planned for South Estonia

11:04

Health Board: 690 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

10:39

Third of hospitalized patients aged over 70 are care home residents

10:13

Daily: Ministry Secretary-General got preferential COVID-19 vaccine

09:44

Raieste in starting line-up for Baskonia's EuroLeague loss

09:21

Kallas: Ratas, Reps in Riigikogu could hamper cabinet decision-making

08:59

Center Party support among Russian-speakers falls to record low

08:26

Ratings: Reform and EKRE gain support after change of government

27.01

Kiik: Government not about to opt for mass lifting of restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: