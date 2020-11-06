news

State to establish work group for long-haul potential nuclear energy plans ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Location of currently active nuclear power plants in the Baltic Sea region.
Location of currently active nuclear power plants in the Baltic Sea region. Source: ERR
News

The government is to set up a national nuclear energy work group, which will analyse options for introducing nuclear power.

The decision was made following Thursday's cabinet meeting and the group, which will also make use of overseas experts, will present its findings to the government to help it develop a stance on the issue, which it currently does not have. There are no nuclear power stations in Estonia.

"One of potential solutions for increasing Estonia's energy security, sustainability and competitiveness and achieving the 2050 climate goals is commissioning of nuclear energy after 2030," Prime Minister Juri Ratas (Center) said.

Ratas also said that the topic deserves broader discussion as one of several ways of meeting climate-neutral energy goals.

Estonia lacks a legislative framework and the relevant authorities and experts for a nuclear power plant(s) at present. The current pertinent legislation, the Radiation Act, allows licenses for operating nuclear facilities but only after the Riigikogu has committed to commissioning a facility.

 The bulk of Estonia's electricity had long been generated by shale oil burning plants; the oil shale itself is mined in Ida-Viru County. Lithuania had a Soviet-era nuclear power plant at Ignalina, but this has since been decommissioned. Russia's Soviet-era Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant is less than an hour's drive from the Estonian border, and Finland has two active nuclear power stations with a further planned facility in the north of the country being developed in conjunction with Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

Outgoing environment minister Rene Kokk (EKRE) says nuclear power would ensure energy security and independence, but would require a lengthy lead time and significant state investments.

A plant could potentially produce hydrogen, as well as generating electricity and also heating for buildings.

Estonia has committed to meeting EU carbon footprint climate goals for 2050, which, it is argued, nuclear power fits in with, in addition to not being weather dependent as wind power, for instance, is.

Questions of how to handle nuclear waste, as well as overall security, political and safety issues will need addressing, and preparatory activities could take over a decade, meaning any plant would not be operational until at least 2035.

A former facility used for nuclear waste linked to the Soviet nuclear submarine crew training area in the port city of Paldiski has already been deemed unsuitable; involvement of public opinion and how this would be handled would also require work.

The relevant ministries to be involved in the planned work group include the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, as well as the environment ministry.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Experts: US situation shouldn't affect Estonian security in big way

17:42

EKRE's environment minister candidate would not put logging ban to a vote

17:16

New Estonian member elected to Rail Baltic supervisory board

16:52

5,400 people joined voluntary third pension pillar in October

16:29

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo loses fourth consecutive United League game

16:06

Finland not currently planning additional restrictions on Estonia

15:46

Elderly patients who contracted COVID-19 at East Tallinn Hospital relocated

15:22

Tallinn lays out rules for inclusive budget vote in January

15:01

State to establish work group for long-haul potential nuclear energy plans

14:48

Performing arts association asks people to wear masks in theaters

14:23

Health Board: Coronavirus now at epidemic proportions

13:49

Health Board: Record 241 new COVID-19 cases discovered Updated

13:44

Prosecutor's office dismisses request to end Danske Bank case proceedings

13:39

VC Tallinn Selver isolated due to two positive COVID-19 cases

13:16

Culture ministry turns to Health Board for athlete testing compensation

12:49

Swedbank ex-CEO: We did not knowingly launder money

12:23

Mardilaat craft fair to go online this year, starting Friday

11:56

Proposed bill removes options for repeat offender parole

11:27

Government green-lights start of long-term population cohesion plan

11:01

Minister: Government will likely establish 2+2 rule next Tuesday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: