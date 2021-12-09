Professor: Estonia could produce nuclear energy with neighbors

News
Professor Alar Konist.
Professor Alar Konist. Source: TalTech
News

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) energy technology department professor Alar Konist said the Estonian energy system requires different production methods to operate, one of which could be a nuclear plant. There are several ways to develop one.

Nuclear energy production has been a topic of discussion for both the Riigikogu's economic affairs committee and the government's committee on economic affairs.

Riigikogu economic affairs committee chair Kristen Michal (Reform) told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday evening that if it turns out that nuclear energy is suitable for Estonia's energy portfolio, developing a plant can be debated. "We can discuss where it fits, who the parties involved are, who will operate it," Michal said.

Developing a nuclear plant would mean that Estonia has to become a nuclear state, meaning the country should also have the respective skills and rights.

TalTech energy technology department professor Alar Konist said preparations for nuclear power would take at least 15 years, because Estonia lacks the necessary legislation and specialists would have to be trained.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Taavi Aas (Center) said an option would be to involve other countries. "The results of the work these committees do would give us answers if it is even reasonable to develop a plant alone. Because if we take into consideration that our legislation does not support it, we should look if and how reasonable it is to develop a plant in Estonia," Aas said.

Alar Konist noted that one option could be to produce nuclear energy alongside neighboring countries, such as Finland, where Estonia would be a co-investor and the plant would be located in Finland.

This plan requires Estonia's northern neighbor to have interest, however. "We can see today that there are physical restrictions between Finland and Sweden and there have now been opposite restrictions between Norway and Sweden. I think in that context, Finland could be interested in additional production capacities," Konist said.

The professor said other options should also be considered in Estonia. "We must look at it from the system's perspective. A nuclear plant offers us base capacity and base loads, it helps ensure frequency, but we cannot change capacities as quickly and to the extent that we need for the network to function correctly. This means we should look at alternatives to go with nuclear plants," Konist said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:14

2022 state culture budget will cost €290 million

18:29

Lintgen announced as T1 mall buyer

17:59

Public support for E-residency program hits record high

17:32

Center leader: Reform opposes electricity VAT cut

17:02

Government confirms €654 minimum wage

16:11

Party ratings: Reform re-takes second place behind EKRE, closes gap

15:39

Professor: Estonia could produce nuclear energy with neighbors

15:20

Estonia undecided on joining diplomatic Olympics boycott

15:02

Tallinn schools told to study from home on Friday because of ice

14:37

Tallinn city government issues freezing rain hazard warning for Friday

14:10

Spread of Omicron variant does not allow government to ease restrictions

14:03

Biden warns of severe Russia sanctions in event of Ukraine attack Updated

13:47

Gallery: Protest against higher education underfunding

13:20

First consignment of Carl-Gustaf M4 grenade launchers arrives in Estonia

12:56

MEP: EU must send clearer sanctions message to Putin

12:31

Ilves: Poland should participate in meeting between Russia and NATO allies

12:01

Finance minister expects fast solutions for renewable energy developments

11:35

Gallery: This year's 'Gingerbread Mania' focuses on music

11:17

Statistics: Imports reached record level in October

10:54

Lutsar: Booster dose should work well against Omicron strain

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 6

09:59

Government to extend COVID-19 quarantine requirements, restrictions

08.12

Six everyday examples of high electricity price effect

14:37

Tallinn city government issues freezing rain hazard warning for Friday

02.12

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

08.12

Third-time lucky for T1 Mall of Tallinn potential buyer

08.12

Education ministry seeking close to €120,000 in damages from ex-minister

06.12

Gallery: A walk around frosty Tallinn at sunrise

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: