Estonia becomes associate member of CERN ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
CERN's famous Large Hadron Collider in Geneva. Source: CERN
News

As of Monday, February 1, Estonia is officially an associate member of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

Katrin Saarsalu-Layachi, ambassador to the UN and other international organizations at Estonia's permanent representation in Geneva, on Monday afternoon handed over the note of enforcement to Fabiola Gianotti, director-general of CERN, spokespeople for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

Viljar Lubi, deputy secretary-general for economic development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, said that this is an important milestone in increasing the knowledge intensity of Estonian companies.

"Smarter products and services increase the competitiveness of our businesses, create more added value and create more jobs," Lubi said, at the same time expressing confidence that local entrepreneurs and researchers will use the opportunities that have opened up and thus give a development leap to several Estonian companies.

According to the ministry, Estonia has engaged in good cooperation with CERN since 1996. "I am very pleased that with the transfer of the enforcement note, our joint activities can be further strengthened and expanded. Estonia hopes to take an active part in CERN's new research projects and help involve the private sector more," Katrin Saarsalu-Layachi said.

CERN project manager at Enterprise Estonia (EAS) Triin Kangro, the official Estonian contact person for CERN, invited all companies interested in cooperation to contact her.

"As an associate member of CERN, Estonian companies can now carry out cooperation projects with CERN and participate in the procurement. Estonians can also apply to work for CERN and participate in training and internship programs," Kangro said, affirming that, in addition to the ongoing scientific cooperation, it is planned to increase Estonia's participation in the organization's research projects.

Estonia's associate membership lasts for two to five years, after which Estonia becomes a full member of the organization. While, as an associate member, Estonia's income may not exceed the membership fee, then upon becoming a full member, this restriction will disappear and Estonia will also have the right to vote in the CERN Council.

Estonia has been participating in the activities of the organization on the basis of a cooperation agreement since 1996. Estonian researchers have mainly participated in CERN's experimental and theoretical studies of particle physics. In addition, Estonian students and physics teachers have been trained in the framework of CERN's summer school.

Estonia submitted a formal application for membership on September 5, 2018, to which CERN responded positively to the launch of accession negotiations on April 9, 2019.

CERN, or the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is an international research organization set up to develop science and technology. CERN's main activities are research into high-energy physics and the development of the necessary technology. CERN also provides training to improve the qualifications of students and researchers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:40

Marju Himma: Spokespeople need protection from public information attacks

17:09

Party finance watchdog quizzes Tallinn deputy mayor on €9,000 debt

16:55

20,000 people vote in Tallinn's first participatory budget

16:32

Rally site: Tänak says 2021 will be season to take fight to former team

16:08

Estonia becomes associate member of CERN

15:37

Biden to choose new Estonian ambassador

15:06

Study shows slight reduction in coronavirus infections in Estonia

14:41

Institute: 201 people died from COVID-19 last year

14:15

Katri Raik: EU eastern border cannot be allowed to run out of people

14:04

Trial of rural affairs minister's ex-adviser Urmas Arumäe starts Updated

13:50

Tartu Artists' Union former head criticizes culture funding

13:14

Swedbank to tighten up operations by establishing Baltics subsidiary

12:14

Rental income tax evasion on rise

11:50

Riigikogu speaker: Treaty of Tartu laid statehood foundation 101 years ago

11:28

Liimets: Finland's restrictions hinder European Union's core values

11:14

Gallery: An ice carousel is spinning in Lääne County

10:51

Statistics: Industrial production output fell 5 percent in 2020

10:49

Health Board: 467 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

09:50

Gallery: Court to consider releasing businessman Hillar Teder from custody Updated

09:47

US trains Estonian emergency services to deal with novichok attack

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: