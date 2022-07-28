Harju Elekter signs three-year cooperation contract with CERN

News
The Globe of Science and Innovation, CERN.
The Globe of Science and Innovation, CERN. Source: Pixabay
News

Estonian manufacturer of electrical and automation equipment Harju Elekter has signed a three-year contract with CERN for supply of low voltage switch-gear worth more than €1 million. The company says it is also an opportunity to collaborate on innovation technology.

AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, Estonian manufacturing company of Harju Elekter Group, signed on July 26 a three-year contract with CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, for the supply of low voltage switch-gear for a total estimated volume over €1 million.

The contract allows Harju Elekter to conduct research in collaboration with the international organization and contribute to the advancement of research technology.

CERN runs the world's largest particle physics laboratory as well as the LHC, the world's most powerful particle accelerator.

Harju Elekter is a multinational industrial group that has been developing and manufacturing electrical and automation equipment for over 50 years.

The technical solutions provided by the company are geared toward the renewable energy sector, with full plans for solar power plants, EV charging stations, and other related solutions. It employs nearly 900 people in factories in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania, and its revenue in the first half of 2022 was €79.2 million.

CERN was established in 1954 and now has 33 Member and Associate Member countries, including Estonia, which joined last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:50

Klassikaraadio and Vikerraadio broadcast from Viljandi Folk Music Festival

18:34

Estonia increases stockpiling agency share capital, extends gas deadline

18:09

Estonian troops serving on foreign missions awarded mission medals

17:53

Kontaveit reaches WTA Prague quarterfinals

17:35

Estonia to receive 1,400 monkeypox vaccine doses

17:20

Ex-National Opera chief Aivar Mäe elected municipal mayor of Põhja-Pärnumaa

17:06

Tallink leases two ships to Netherlands for temporary housing

16:41

Jaak Aaviksoo: The good practice of lynching Peep Peterson

16:21

Print newspapers will not be sold on Mondays starting from August 1 Updated

16:13

Estonia celebrates 100th anniversary of US-Estonian relations

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

13:38

Estonia further limits visas for Russians, Belarusians

27.07

Economist: Estonia's electricity price increase inexplicably large

25.07

Electricity to be 30 times more expensive in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

26.07

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

27.07

Estonia's consumer spending at record high

16:21

Print newspapers will not be sold on Mondays starting from August 1 Updated

26.07

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: