Harju Elekter signs three-year cooperation contract with CERN

Estonian manufacturer of electrical and automation equipment Harju Elekter has signed a three-year contract with CERN for supply of low voltage switch-gear worth more than €1 million. The company says it is also an opportunity to collaborate on innovation technology.

AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, Estonian manufacturing company of Harju Elekter Group, signed on July 26 a three-year contract with CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, for the supply of low voltage switch-gear for a total estimated volume over €1 million.

The contract allows Harju Elekter to conduct research in collaboration with the international organization and contribute to the advancement of research technology.

CERN runs the world's largest particle physics laboratory as well as the LHC, the world's most powerful particle accelerator.

Harju Elekter is a multinational industrial group that has been developing and manufacturing electrical and automation equipment for over 50 years.

The technical solutions provided by the company are geared toward the renewable energy sector, with full plans for solar power plants, EV charging stations, and other related solutions. It employs nearly 900 people in factories in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania, and its revenue in the first half of 2022 was €79.2 million.

CERN was established in 1954 and now has 33 Member and Associate Member countries, including Estonia, which joined last year.

