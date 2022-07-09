Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

Estonia is aiming to create a nationwide Hydrogen Valley to further develop energy independence and in anticipation of the European Green Deal, Tartu City Government announced this week.

In the coming six years, green hydrogen production will be developed in at least six regions in the country.

The hydrogen produced in Estonia will be used for hydrogen fuelling public transport, heavy-duty vehicles, rail, shipping, aviation, and other transport modalities.

During this time, it is planned to form a "complete and full nationwide hydrogen value chain" that will accelerate the energy transition and independence of the whole country under the motto '"from zero to green", a press release issued by Tartu City Council said.

A coalition of public and private partners has formed a Management Team, Steering Group, and a Support Group for Hydrogen Valley Estonia.

Founding partners include the Port of Tallinn, Tallinn Airport, Alexela, Eesti Energia, Terminal, Tartu University, Municipality of Tartu, Municipality of Pärnu, and the Island of Saarema.

A Support Group includes XFly; Skeleton Technologies; Stargate Hydrogen; Aviation Academy, Tallinn University of Technology; TS Laevad; Liwathon; Elmo Rent,HHLA TK; Estiko; Keila Municipality; Pölva Rural Municipality; SKYCORP, Tartu County and Lääne Harju Rural Municipality.

At this moment the scope of Hydrogen Valley Estonia includes around 30 projects under development, but more parties and projects are welcome to join.

"Hydrogen Valley Estonia aims to be the central node in the systematic development of the hydrogen economy in Estonia. Without that, Estonia has no perspective on becoming green and energy independent. The coming six years we will focus on kickstarting, and accelerating projects based on onshore hydrogen production, to be ready as an economy for the large-scale uptake of hydrogen based on offshore solutions from 2030 onwards." Petrus Postma – Secretary of the Steering Group.

--

