State commitment to hydrogen energy is increasing

News
A €50 million fund has been launched at the ministry to support hydrogen energy projects.
A €50 million fund has been launched at the ministry to support hydrogen energy projects. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Ministry of Environment has developed a roadmap for hydrogen, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is allocating nearly €50 million to hydrogen projects.

The document, drafted by the Ministry of the Environment, examines hydrogen as the future's clean energy carrier.

"The Hydrogen Roadmap aims to show that hydrogen is an option for the future, in order to advance towards a cleaner environment and adopt greener technology.

Hydrogen plays an important role. Meelis Münt, secretary general of the Ministry of the Environment, explained that the objective of the document is to reassure market participants and scientists that the state has a vested interest in the hydrogen issue and that hydrogen is viewed as a future energy source.

The production of hydrogen energy must be fueled by renewables as well, "We will be able to explore large-scale deployment of hydrogen technology when onshore and offshore wind farms are more widely commercially available and excess energy can be used to produce green hydrogen," Münt said.

A €50 million fund has been launched at the ministry to support hydrogen energy projects. "Transport and the chemical industry were the sectors with the biggest positive impact, so we designed the pilot project there. It is no longer about public transportation as such, but about the entire transport sector, including manufacture, infrastructure for refueling and transportation," Kristo Kaasik, the leader of renewable energy department at the ministry, said.

The most serious problem with the use of hydrogen today is the high energy losses associated with it.

"Hydrogen is unlikely to be an important transport fuel and several projects in Japan have been cancelled, as these buses turned out to be an expensive alternative," said Kalev Kallemets, board chair of Fermi Energia, the company that aims to build Estonia's nuclear plant.

"Storing large quantities of fuel and then transforming them back into electricity is an inefficient and expensive use of energy," he explained.

Kallemets said, however, that hydrogen has a great deal of industrial potential, such as in the fertilizer industry.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:28

Tallinn opening school applications for kids starting first grade this fall

10:51

Ministry wants to put destroyed Russian tank on display in major cities

10:40

Estonian police service dogs learn best through intense play

10:27

Estonia has coped well with drying up of trade with Russia

09:55

State commitment to hydrogen energy is increasing

09:13

Port of Tallinn profit €25.6 million last year

08:54

Trade deal with Britain fixes most important issues

08:01

Ukrainian ambassador: Ukraine already defending NATO eastern flank

07:31

No more ambulance queues at Tallinn emergency rooms

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

27.02

Estonian Russian-language private media receive €1 million from state

27.02

EDF chief: Some countries chose to ignore last January that war was coming

27.02

VIDEO | Stoltenberg to ERR: The biggest risk of all is to let Putin win

27.02

Central bank: January average housing loan interest rate up to 4.7 percent

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: