Survey: 75 percent in favor of nuclear power station in Estonia

Around three-quarters Estonian residents responding to a recent survey support the building of a nuclear power station.

The survey, commissioned by the Government Office and conducted by Turu-urungite, found that 75 percent answered in favor of a nuclear power plant in Estonia, while 17 percent expressed their opposition, and the remaining 8 percent were undecided.

More men (85 percent) supported the move than women (65 percent) respondents, though no significant differences were found in relation to respondents' age group.

By region, however, respondents from Northeastern Estonia were more skeptical on the topic than nationwide, with 66 percent supporting the construction of a nuclear power plant, and 22 percent opposed.

The region is home to Estonia's oil shale industry, and is one of several likely locations, should any nuclear power station be built.

When asked about the reasons for supporting a nuclear power station in Estonia, 47 percent of those that did so cited energy security; 46 percent referenced cheaper electricity.

Turu-urungite AS conducted its survey on behalf of the Government Office, during the period February 16-21, polling 1,506 Estonian residents aged 15 and over.

