Pärnu may see return of seaside cattle grazing

News
Cattle (photo is illustrative).
Cattle (photo is illustrative). Source: Ricardo Kivikas
News

Authorities in the southwestern Estonian town of Pärnu are keen to reinstate the grazing of cattle on coastal meadows near the town, after a year's hiatus, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Tuesday.

The land is put out to tender to potentially interested farmers.

Pärnu deputy mayor Irina Talviste told AK that: "It's true that this' year's tender didn't go well, as after looking at what local residents thought, the attitude turned out not to be the most positive. This definitely affected the results of our procurement, as well. In the autumn, however, we will review all our conditions so that the tender gets issued earlier, so that the breeders can get acquainted with the conditions; then the herds will definitely come," said Pärnu Deputy Mayor Irina Talviste.

The practice, which has been in place for over a decade, has led to a rise in the abundance of various species of birds, proponents argue, while the complete removal of the cows would spell "disaster", according to the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) and would undo all the benefits of the previous years' grazing.

Gunnar Sein, head of the Environmental Board's land management office, told AK that: "The open beach meadow habitat is covered with reeds, but the more years reedbeds are left untended, the more unsuitable the area becomes to species native to beach meadows."

One example of such a species is the Northern Lapwing (Vanellus vanellus, or Kiivitaja in Estonian, an onomatopoeic term deriving from the bird's call and similar to the English "peewit", an alternative name for the bird).

Lapwing numbers saw a significant rise as a result of the grazing efforts, meaning their removal would result in a concomitant fall in numbers, Sein added.

At the same time, work is hard, beef cattle breeder Siim Suitsmart told the show, since the herds have to be checked up on during the day as well as being physically brought to pasture.

Rising tides or high winds can also led to cattle getting stuck in the water, requiring their rescue, he added.

The initiative began in September 2010 and was overseen by the Environmental Board, but from 2012-2016 it was supported by the EU's Life+ project.

Since then, support has been domestic again, funneled via the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA).

Talk of the cows' presence affecting the quality of seawater in Pärnu Bay is unsubstantiated, AK reported.

The original AK slot (in Estonian) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13.07

New coalition to review logging volumes in state forests

13.07

Mihkelson to House of Commons committee: Ukraine war a modern-day genocide

13.07

Five more Soviet-era war graves in Estonia to be reburied

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

13.07

Pärnu may see return of seaside cattle grazing

13.07

Isamaa wants to compensate price of firewood

13.07

Health Board: Coronavirus hospitalizations rising

13.07

Interview | Pakosta: Revoking war grave protection unrelated to Ukraine war

13.07

Former health minister comes out in support of embattled education minister

13.07

Tallinn still processing winter energy subsidy applications

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

12.07

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

12.07

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

12.07

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

13.07

NATO jets based at Ämari conduct daily flights far into central Europe

13.07

Three golds for Estonian seniors at Euro Basketball Championships in Malaga Updated

12.07

Survey: One-third of Estonians consider themselves middle class

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: