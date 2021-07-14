Paper: Lightning strike kills seven cattle in Pärnu County

Six cows and a bull were killed after being struck by lightning at a farm in Pärnu County, newspaper Maaleht reported on Tuesday .

Saareõue OÜ farm, which breeds and raises Aberdeen Angus cattle, lost seven animals - a bull, three cows and three one-year-old heifers - overnight during a thunderstorm. The owners are convinced they were killed by a lightning strike.

The owners discovered the animals under a tree where they had been sheltering and described the scene as looking like a horror movie.

"You think that such things happen somewhere in South America or the Amazon, but you can't think that it could happen on your farm," said Maarja Baumann, owner of Saareõue OÜ, who said the situation could never be prevented as it cannot be predicted where lightning will strike.

The farm now quickly needs to find a new breeding bull but finding one which meets the required standard may be difficult, the newspaper reported.

