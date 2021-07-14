Paper: Lightning strike kills seven cattle in Pärnu County

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Illustrative photo. Source: Ricardo Kivikas
News

Six cows and a bull were killed after being struck by lightning at a farm in Pärnu County, newspaper Maaleht reported on Tuesday.

Saareõue OÜ farm, which breeds and raises Aberdeen Angus cattle, lost seven animals - a bull, three cows and three one-year-old heifers - overnight during a thunderstorm. The owners are convinced they were killed by a lightning strike.

The owners discovered the animals under a tree where they had been sheltering and described the scene as looking like a horror movie. 

"You think that such things happen somewhere in South America or the Amazon, but you can't think that it could happen on your farm," said Maarja Baumann, owner of Saareõue OÜ, who said the situation could never be prevented as it cannot be predicted where lightning will strike.

The farm now quickly needs to find a new breeding bull but finding one which meets the required standard may be difficult, the newspaper reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Health Board crisis chief: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients are now younger

13:18

Daily: Elderly Viljandi woman dies after pedestrian crossing bus accident

12:47

Cultural Endowment grants only to go to natural persons, not legal entities

12:24

Paper: Lightning strike kills seven cattle in Pärnu County

11:48

AK: Southeastern border infrastructure construction making progress

11:22

Some Põltsamaa residents wish to transfer to Tartu municipality

10:49

Weekend brings beefed-up four-day WRC Rally Estonia, 25,000 spectators

10:42

Health Board: 56 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:22

Responsibility for rental car accidents lies with the driver

09:54

Tartu launches summer vaccination campaign

09:29

Gallery: Rare untouched burial site found in Pärnu County

09:02

Party Ratings: Gap in support between Reform and EKRE continues to shrink

08:26

Marine pollution discovered in Tallinn's Kopli Bay

13.07

Tallinn's Central Market to host vaccination without registration sessions

13.07

Baltcap keen to invest in Tallinn's Linnahall

13.07

Estonian refugee centers could accommodate another 88 migrants

13.07

Estonian-founded ultra-capacitor firm signs deal with Spanish firm CAF

13.07

€13.9 million in rural support aid doled out in latest round

13.07

Face-mask refusal leads to Estonia ambassador to Kazakhstan flight bar

13.07

Safety course addresses poor e-scooter etiquette, safety

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: