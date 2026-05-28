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Sheep, goats and cows returning to graze Tartu green spaces

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Sheep in Tartu's residential Annelinn District. May 2026.
Sheep in Tartu's residential Annelinn District. May 2026. Source: ERR
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Sheep have returned to Tartu for the summer, with goats and cows set to join them as Estonia's second city once again turns its green spaces into urban grazing areas.

Three sheep arrived in Annelinn Wednesday, where they will spend the summer delighting curious residents and trimming grass between the district's apartment buildings.

Last summer, sheep grazed at Maarjavälja, a green urban oasis nestled between several institutions on the other side of the city, but this year the animals are being brought directly into residential areas after significant interest from locals.

"It's incredible," said Annelinn resident Tatjana. "I saw the fenced area and wondered what was coming here, and today — lovely sheep! I want to pet them."

Tartu climate specialist Maris Pever said residents repeatedly asked for animals during community discussions about the neighborhood.

"We're trying to make the area more climate-resilient and strengthen community ties," she said. "Surprisingly often, many people specifically wanted sheep."

The sheep arrived from Hauka Farm in Põlva County's Kanepi Municipality. Sheep farmer Siim Sellis said the animals should adjust to big city life fairly quickly.

"When they first arrive in a new enclosure, they run around it to get their bearings on where they are," he explained. "And then they'll tuck into whatever looks tastiest."

Sellis said the sheep will likely keep their distance at first, "but because there are so many people here, they'll get used to it quickly."

Bringing nature and people back together

More sheep are expected to arrive in Tartu over the summer, eventually bringing the total to around 20. Goats and cows will also be brought to Maarjavälja.

Pever said the project is meant both to delight residents and support biodiversity and soil health.

"I see great value in bringing nature back closer to people," the city specialist said. "It wasn't all too long ago that this was very much a normal part of everyday life, but many kids today never even see anything like it."

The grazing animals are expected to remain in Tartu until fall.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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