Highland cattle arrive to maintain Estonia's Paljassaare coastal meadow

This year, 28 Highland cattle have been brought to the conservation are on the Paljassaare peninsula in Tallinn Bay to help manage its species-rich meadows. Thanks to these cattle, the area will develop into a semi-natural coastal meadow with low grass coverage, making it an ideal habitat for many birds and insects.

This year marks the eighth grazing season on the Paljassaare coastal meadow. Coastal meadows are high-value semi-natural habitats that have evolved and endured over centuries through nature-friendly human land use. Traditionally, these meadows have been grazed by sheep, cattle, and horses. Grazing helps reduce reed overgrowth and supports the development of open coastal meadows.

"Paljassaare is a real treasure – here you'll find exceptional nature right within the city," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform). "This is a place of sounds that give soul to silence, to borrow the words of legendary nature expert Fred Jüssi. I invite all residents to visit Paljassaare, where in addition to many bird species, you can now also see Highland cattle. These are large and calm animals, undemanding and not bothered by the weather," he added.

The Paljassaare conservation area is part of a network of protected sites of pan-European importance, designated for the protection of breeding and migratory bird species. The continued existence of coastal meadows depends on regular annual management through grazing or mowing.

Highland cows on the Paljasaare Peninsula. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office

Grazing by cattle is one of the most effective methods for restoring meadows and increasing biodiversity. The grazing in Paljassaare is managed by the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"Each summer's grazing has helped transform Paljassaare into a valuable nesting and stopover site for birds. Before the meadow was restored, it was overgrown and lacked birdlife. Now, especially during migration season, the area is teeming with birds," explained Meelis Uustal, head of the Environmental Management Division at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"Among the new nesting species is the bright yellow golden oriole, which has settled in the restored coastal meadow," she said.

In addition to Paljassaare, cattle also graze on Kõrkja Island in the Pirita River Valley Landscape Reserve – a summer tradition that has become a local favorite. Grazing there is managed by the Pirita District Government.---

