X!

Highland cattle arrive to maintain Estonia's Paljassaare coastal meadow

News
Highland cows on the Paljasaare Peninsula.
Highland cows on the Paljasaare Peninsula. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office
News

This year, 28 Highland cattle have been brought to the conservation are on the Paljassaare peninsula in Tallinn Bay to help manage its species-rich meadows. Thanks to these cattle, the area will develop into a semi-natural coastal meadow with low grass coverage, making it an ideal habitat for many birds and insects.

This year marks the eighth grazing season on the Paljassaare coastal meadow. Coastal meadows are high-value semi-natural habitats that have evolved and endured over centuries through nature-friendly human land use. Traditionally, these meadows have been grazed by sheep, cattle, and horses. Grazing helps reduce reed overgrowth and supports the development of open coastal meadows.

"Paljassaare is a real treasure – here you'll find exceptional nature right within the city," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform). "This is a place of sounds that give soul to silence, to borrow the words of legendary nature expert Fred Jüssi. I invite all residents to visit Paljassaare, where in addition to many bird species, you can now also see Highland cattle. These are large and calm animals, undemanding and not bothered by the weather," he added.

The Paljassaare conservation area is part of a network of protected sites of pan-European importance, designated for the protection of breeding and migratory bird species. The continued existence of coastal meadows depends on regular annual management through grazing or mowing.

Highland cows on the Paljasaare Peninsula. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office

Grazing by cattle is one of the most effective methods for restoring meadows and increasing biodiversity. The grazing in Paljassaare is managed by the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"Each summer's grazing has helped transform Paljassaare into a valuable nesting and stopover site for birds. Before the meadow was restored, it was overgrown and lacked birdlife. Now, especially during migration season, the area is teeming with birds," explained Meelis Uustal, head of the Environmental Management Division at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"Among the new nesting species is the bright yellow golden oriole, which has settled in the restored coastal meadow," she said.

In addition to Paljassaare, cattle also graze on Kõrkja Island in the Pirita River Valley Landscape Reserve – a summer tradition that has become a local favorite. Grazing there is managed by the Pirita District Government.---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15.05

Highland cattle arrive to maintain Estonia's Paljassaare coastal meadow

15.05

Kalamaja Museum's new outdoor exhibition explores district's past

15.05

Estonian queer short film collection coming to Tallinn, Tartu this weekend

15.05

EDF Headquarters chief: Estonia had no plans to board 'shadow fleet' vessel

15.05

Estonian court upholds decision to withhold funding from Moscow-linked church

15.05

Gallery: Estonian Maritime Museum's new jubilee exhibition opens in Tallinn

15.05

Convoy of 34 vehicles to be sent from Estonia to Ukraine

15.05

Tallinn's Kalamaja Days taking place this weekend

15.05

Estonia not planning on raising 60-year age limit for reservists

15.05

Former justice chancellor: License plate cameras handling reminiscent of Trump

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.05

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace

15.05

Navy escorts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker out of Estonian waters Updated

15.05

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel Updated

15.05

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia Updated

14.05

Public warning system test reveals several shortcomings

14.05

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

15.05

Government agrees to relax rules for hiring foreign workers

12.05

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo