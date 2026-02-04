X!

Cold winter proves no sweat to Põlva County Highland cattle

News
Some of the Kellamäe's head of Highland cattle.
Some of the Kellamäe's head of Highland cattle. Source: ERR
News

The ongoing winter cold has not fazed a herd of Scottish Highland cattle in South Estonia.

Highland cattle are famous for their long horns and long, shaggy, red coats, as well as their hardiness. They are reared primarily for beef, and have been exported to several other countries, including Estonia, where several herds can be found – even within Tallinn city limits, on the Paljassaare peninsula.

"They certainly don't want to be in a warm barn; they prefer to be outside. If the weather is occasionally very chilly, they do go under shelter — there's a kind of shelter where they can take cover. They like being outdoors, and they are cattle from Scotland: they tolerate the wet, cold, sun — everything. They have a double coat and feel very comfortable in our climate," Kellamäe farm's owner Kaido Kõiv told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The Kellamäe Highland cattle. Source: ERR

This is all conditional on good nutrition being available. "When silage, hay, and straw are available, they cope very well. They take mineral feed as needed, and there are also salt licks available," Kõiv went on.

Swiss-origin Simmental beef cattle also live on the farm and are out to pasture year-round, come rain or shine.

At the nearby Kirsi ponitalu (pony farm), the livestock there is similarly hardy and wants for little more than enough food and clean water; beyond that they can be outside most of the time too.

Ponies getting stuck in to some hay at the Kirsi farm. Source: ERR

"If they have been training or on an outing with a sleigh — riding and working — they may sweat. After that, it must be ensured that they don't get too cold, don't chill, and don't fall ill," farm owner Janne Eespäev said.

Eespäev noted the animals actually thrive in the winter cold.

"They enjoy it; this weather is actually favorable for movement. Snowy and cold weather is preferable to a rainy period or precipitation and dampness. They cope excellently in all conditions. Our four seasons are excellent for them, and they enjoy our weather together with us," she said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

