Saaremaa cow Kreta sets new Estonian milk yield record

Kreta the cow, who set a new Estonian record for milk produced in a single day.
Kreta, a six-year-old cow, who lives on Haeska Farm in Saaremaa has set a new Estonian record for the amount of milk produced in a single day. Described as a modest character, who is always last to arrive in the milking parlor on a morning, Kreta gave 97.6 kilograms (approximately 94.7 liters) of milk on January 9.

According to Kõljala POÜ livestock manager Lauri Post, Kreta sets her own schedule, preferring to start a little later in the morning than her fellow cows. "She has her own routine. She's usually the last one to arrive and also the last to leave," said Post.

It was on January 9, during a testing day at Haeska farm, when Kreta produced 97.6 kilograms of milk (approximately 94.7 liters), setting a new Estonian record for the amount given by a single cow in one day.

However, Kreta's record-breaking fete was down to far more than just good luck. The six-year-old takes in considerable amounts of water during the day to ensure she can produce high volumes of milk.

"A cow like Kreta can easily drink 200 to 250 liters of water a day, (which is needed) to produce that amount of milk," explained Post.

On Friday, perhaps due to the stress of being asked to perform in front of the cameras, it appeared unlikely that Kreta was on track to better her Estonian national record. However, Milja, who milks the cows at Haeska Farm, said Kreta had already produced a considerable amount earlier that morning.

 "In the morning it was still in the 40 kilogram range. In the evening it might be (another) 25 or 30," said Milja.

According to Lauri Post, Kreta's milk-producing ability is also a result of good genes, particular those inherited from her father.

"Her sire (father), Sargant, is a Breeder's Association of Estonia (ETKÜ) bull with very good milk producing genes - in fact, all Sargant's daughters have very high milk yields, "explained Post.

Kreta's yield is even more impressive, considering that, on average, the farm's 1,000 cows produce under 500 kilograms (approximately 485 liters) per day in total.

The previous Estonian daily milk yield record, which Kreta broke by around 2 kilograms, was also set by a cow from the same herd. However, Post confirmed that no forms of doping are used on the farm to increase milk production volumes.

"They get maize and grass silage as their main feed, plus flour and minerals. Of course, it's all calculated very precisely, but basically that's all it is," said Post.

Editor: Michael Cole

