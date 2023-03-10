Blondu the dog moves in with police officer who rescued her in line of duty

Blondu the dog is currently loving life at her new home with police officer Kristjan Korn, where she can run around the spacious yard as much as she likes. Until recently, however, Blondu, who Korn rescued from a farm in Lääne-Viru County, had been living in far worse conditions.

Police officer Kristjan Korn and Blondu the dog have been living together for two weeks now. "We've formed a bit of a partnership and get on really well," Korn told ERR.

However, like Turner and Hooch before them, the story of how the new dog and cop duo found each other is far from typical.

"Wewere called to deal with a situation in the village of Sauvälja (Lääne Viru County), explained Korn. "The Animal Defense League (Loomakaitse Liit) had already gone there and, when we went, the guard dogs were giving us the eye,"

"The lady (who lives on the farm – ed.) was in a frustrated state, of course because there were strangers on her territory. She said she wasn't going to let anyone else into the shed, where she had been keeping some puppies."

It was then that Korn first laid eyes on Blondu. "When the shed door opened, we saw that all the puppies were being kept in cages," he said.

It was a puppy farm and Korn for one, does not believe it right to keep dogs couped up in cages.

"They were in their cages day in, day out, just sitting there and sleeping. They couldn't get out and run around," he said.

A total of 16 dogs were found on the farm. Nine were taken to an animal shelter, while one female dog and her five newborn puppies were left on the farm with their owner.

For Blondu however, life was about to change forever.

Blondu the dog and police officer Kristjan Korn. Source: ERR

"I said to the Animal Defense League, kind of as a joke: 'this blonde one is quite something, let's name her Blondu. When will I be able to take her home?'" said Korn.

"But, I was only half joking. After that I had to have a background check. They checked my living conditions and all that stuff and, well, the rest is history. So, that's how she ended up staying with me."

Other than suffering from malnutrition, Blondu has no other health issues and is now enjoying a new lease of life with Kristjan. "All she got when she was in the cage were bits of bone. The first day she saw dry or canned food, I watched her sprint to the bowl. But now she eats so politely."

"For me, the hardest cases of all are those involving animals. Animals and children. Adults are independent, but animals can't manage on their own," Korn said.

According to Korn, the only thing Blondu still needs to get used to is driving around in a car. However, there will surely be plenty of time for that in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!