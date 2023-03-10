Ministry issues higher support for climate-compliant agricultural equipment

News
A combine harvester and some white storks.
A combine harvester and some white storks. Source: Katrin Press/Ministry of Rural Affairs
News

The Ministry of Rural Affairs has signed off on a regulation which will support farmers in purchasing machinery and equipment which meets environmental and climate aims. The support measure is part-European Union funded and worth around €26 million.

Rural Affairs Minister Urmas Kruuse (Reform) said: "We are helping farmers to make investments which can contribute to the achievement of environmental and climate policy goals."

To that end, the support ceiling per applicant will be raised from €500,000 to €800,000 for most investments, while for the purchase of mobile machinery and equipment, the maximum amount will be hiked from €100,000, to €200,000.

The support applies to agricultural concerns with a sales revenue of more than €200,000 a year.

The Estonian Rural Development Plan 2014–2020 is financed jointly by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the Estonian state budget, and within that framework, agriculture and rural life is supported in Estonia to a total of nearly one billion euros per annum.

Minister Kruuse says it it is important to direct additional funds to investments in agriculture, in order to boost competitiveness, in addition to meeting climate goals.

The minister clarified that supported equipment must contribute to climate and environmental goal as set out at both domestic and EU level,

Applications will open from March 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

WRITE WITH VIKERRAADIO

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:19

High Legionella bacteria levels detected at third Tartu establishment

16:04

Research: Robots assist in gaining glimpse of life underwater

15:48

Supreme Court of Estonia rejects EKRE election complaint

15:37

Lithuania wants to raise half billion with temporary windfall tax on banks

15:00

Blondu the dog moves in with police officer who rescued her in line of duty

14:28

Ministry issues higher support for climate-compliant agricultural equipment

14:14

Kadriorg Museum showcases Finnish modernism from Estonian art collections

13:56

Farmers displeased with likely low representation in parliament, government

13:45

Statistics: Decline in industrial production slows in January

12:58

Meteorologist: Bitter cold March to give way to cool spring

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

09.03

EKRE appeals e-vote result at Supreme Court Updated

11:50

Paper: First Estonian loses life in Ukraine war Updated

09.03

Lawyer: Riigikogu election e-vote unconstitutional, and cannot be counted

09.03

Russia sanctions over 100 Baltic citizens

09.03

Cold snap forecast across Estonia in coming days

09.03

Paper: Same grocery haul more expensive at Tallinn than Helsinki Prisma

08.03

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: