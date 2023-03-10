Lithuania wants to raise half billion with temporary windfall tax on banks

News
Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintare Skaiste.
Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintare Skaiste. Source: EU/European Council
News

Lithuania wants to introduce a temporary windfall tax on bank profits with the aim of raising more than half a billion euros over a two-year period. The proceeds would be used to improve the country's military mobility, Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintare Skaiste said Thursday.

Skaiste formally proposed the temporary windfall tax on bank profits on Thursday. The Lithuanian government is aiming to raise an estimated €510 million over a two-year period.

Lithuania's banking sector profits have grown considerably as higher interest rates, hiked to combat inflation, have increased many housing loan payments linked to the rates as well.

Should the Seimas approve, the proceeds from the temporary tax would be used for defense spending, Skaiste confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference, the finance minister highlighted that banks' own policies had no influence on their profits, which have been attributable to exceptional circumstances.

"[These profits] are probably surprising to banks themselves," Reuters reported Skaiste as saying.

Under the Lithuanian government's proposal, a temporary, two-year tax of 60 percent would be imposed on the part of a bank's interest income exceeding more than 50 percent higher than a four-year average.

Dominating Lithuania's banking sector are Swedbank and SEB, both Swedish-owned groups, which together command more than half of the country's banking assets. Swedbank's 2022 profits increased by 64 percent to €148 million; SEB's profits went up 49 percent to total €172 million.

Both SEB and Swedbank would be affected by the planned new tax, Bank of Lithuania Governor Gediminas Simkus confirmed.

According to Skaiste, the proceeds from the measure would be used to improve military mobility, including by improving roads and expanding airports, which would allow NATO reinforcements to reach Lithuania faster. The minister noted that under current economic circumstances, banks in Lithuania stand to earn a combined profit of €1 billion in both 2023 and 2024 — over three times more than in recent years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

WRITE WITH VIKERRAADIO

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:19

High Legionella bacteria levels detected at third Tartu establishment

16:04

Research: Robots assist in gaining glimpse of life underwater

15:48

Supreme Court of Estonia rejects EKRE election complaint

15:37

Lithuania wants to raise half billion with temporary windfall tax on banks

15:00

Blondu the dog moves in with police officer who rescued her in line of duty

14:28

Ministry issues higher support for climate-compliant agricultural equipment

14:14

Kadriorg Museum showcases Finnish modernism from Estonian art collections

13:56

Farmers displeased with likely low representation in parliament, government

13:45

Statistics: Decline in industrial production slows in January

12:58

Meteorologist: Bitter cold March to give way to cool spring

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

09.03

EKRE appeals e-vote result at Supreme Court Updated

11:50

Paper: First Estonian loses life in Ukraine war Updated

09.03

Lawyer: Riigikogu election e-vote unconstitutional, and cannot be counted

09.03

Russia sanctions over 100 Baltic citizens

09.03

Cold snap forecast across Estonia in coming days

09.03

Paper: Same grocery haul more expensive at Tallinn than Helsinki Prisma

08.03

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: