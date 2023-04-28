Pärnu County builds new shelter for homeless animals

News
Kitten in a shelter.
Kitten in a shelter. Source: Hanna Samoson /ERR
News

Union of Pärnu County Municipalities are building a new shelter for homeless animals in Pärnu, which should be ready in September.

At the moment, there are only a few dogs and cats in the Pärnu shelter, but their number will increase in the autumn. The animals are currently living in sheds, while the staff also have poor working conditions.

A new shelter had been anticipated for years, and the Union of Pärnu County Municipalities agreed to construct one three years ago.

Initially, not all municipalities agreed, and there were many different points of view. "There have been discussions and debates, but ultimately everyone agrees that it makes more sense to provide this service collectively than separately," said Erik Reinhold, CEO of the Union of Pärnu County Municipalities.

Reinhold acknowledged that efforts are being made to prevent animals from ending up in shelters, but acknowledged that the issue persists.

"Prevention is very important and a lot of work is done by both non-profit organizations and the state-subsidized Animal Shelters NGO (Varjupaikade MTÜ). We want to adopt a pet but some of us do not know how to properly care for one. Ultimately, this is a dilemma inherent to being human," he said.

It will cost €1 million to build the shelter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:39

Estonian libretto for Rudolf Tobias' oratorio discovered in old suitcase

17:00

Viru County Court extends Ossipenko's stay in custody further

16:55

Estonian curling pair miss out on semi-final spot after defeat to Norway

16:30

Eesti Gaas lowering prices to €0.64 per cubic meter from June

16:02

Pärnu County builds new shelter for homeless animals

15:32

Nearly 1000 people have bought annual Museum Card in the first two weeks

15:30

Security expert: China does not want to see Russia weakened due to this war

14:50

Nõgene: Fewer Finns staying in Tallinn than before

14:08

EDF Colonel: Russia plans to form new units close to Estonian border

13:41

Transport Administration puts forward first concrete car tax plan

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

27.04

Car tax comparison Finland, Latvia: Twofold difference in price is possible

27.04

Income tax changes to leave permanent hole in the budget

27.04

Estonian Defense Forces company deployed to Iraq for overseas operation

13:41

Transport Administration puts forward first concrete car tax plan

26.04

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

10:50

Judge Villem Lapimaa highest paid public servant

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: