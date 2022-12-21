Tallinn invites residents to give up fireworks, donate to animal shelters

Fireworks at Tallinn's Inglirand Beach on January 1, 2022.
Fireworks at Tallinn's Inglirand Beach on January 1, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinners are being asked to abandon the use of fireworks on New Year's Eve and donate the money to the capital's animal shelters instead.

Tallinn Zoo, together with the Estonian Society for the Protection of Animals, the Animal Shelters NGO and the association Loomus, are calling for an end to the use of fireworks during the holidays as it causes great distress to animals every year.

Tallinn City Government will not organize a fireworks display on December 31 and will replace the event with a light show.

"As well as saving money, this is the right decision because every year fireworks cause stress to pets, zoo residents and species living in urban habitats. I would urge everyone to give up private fireworks and instead make a donation to an animal charity," said Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center).

Residents can donate to Tallinn Zoo, Animal Shelters NGO (Varjupaikade MTÜ), Estonian Society for the Protection of Animals and Loomus.

Editor: Helen Wright

