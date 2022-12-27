City of Tallinn hikes kindergarten meal support for 2023

News
Salad served at a school canteen.
Salad served at a school canteen. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The City of Tallinn is to raise the subsidy it provides for kindergarterners' meals by 50 percent for 2023. The subsidy is in addition to state school meals' support.

The maximum daily food allowance for preschool children for 2023 is set at €2.70 per day for children already in kindergarten, and €3.00 per day for children who will be in kindergarten from next year.

The cost of school meals for pupils in Tallinn's municipal secondary schools, as well as the Kopli Vocational School, will be €1.80 per day, in the new year.

Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) said the city wants to support the livelihoods of residents in the face of rapidly rising prices.

"Over the past one-and-a-half years, prices of all materials have risen, and in order to ensure a tasty and varied diet for both kindergarten and school children, we will increase the subsidy for school meals and the limit for kindergarten meals from the new year, so that the daily cost of food due to price rises is in line with current prices."

"While we increased the subsidy for school meals in September this year, this has unfortunately not proven enough to provide quality food in the face of rising input material prices.

"Consequently, the city's subsidy for school lunches will rise to 80 cents from next year, which is almost the same as the state subsidy of €1, which in turn has remained at the same level for the last seven years," Belobrovtsev continued, via a city government press release.

Kindergarteners meals, in Tallinn, are provided free of charge, up to the limit set by the city administration, while if the daily cost of food approved by the nursery exceeds the limit, the difference is covered by the parent on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile the cost of school meals for Tallinn pupils will rise from €1.56 to €1.80 a day.

School meals will continue to be free of charge for both primary and secondary school pupils at schools run by the city.

The support covers the cost of school meals for a total of 46,706 pupils through the 2022/2023 academic year. The school meal provider will use at least 70 percent of their grant to purchase food and up to 30 percent in catering organization. In addition to the state subsidy, an additional €6.4 million is available in the city budget to cover the cost of school meals where needed, while additional funding of €3.14 million to cover the cost of food for children is also planned for in the 2023 City of Tallinn budget, the city says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:14

Estonian MEPs reject suspicions of Qatar influence voiced in Le Monde

15:30

City of Tallinn hikes kindergarten meal support for 2023

15:27

Riigikogu constitutional committee recommends amending family benefits act

14:27

Reform elections platform includes climate law promise

14:05

Andrei Hvostov: Ukraine war first in history whose outcome we don't know

13:22

Ambassador: Mistake to think Putin enemies automatically on our side

12:38

Volunteer fire rescue service budget to be doubled in 2023

12:05

Gallery: Pärnu Museum hosts major exhibition on 'Muhu mänd' in textile art

11:24

Tallinn Zoo's inhabitants enjoy Christmas down-time

10:27

Natural gas price falls to Estonian state support threshold level

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.12

Tram line construction to upend Tallinn city center Traffic in 2023

26.12

Drunk drivers, domestic violence calls for police during holidays

26.12

No expenses spared on New Year's parties

23.12

Tallinn Old Town last had this few residents after the Great Northern War

08:23

Home loan applications fell sharply in Estonia in final months of 2022

26.12

Tõnis Saarts: War in Ukraine has made our domestic politics more Western

07:36

Icy, slippery road conditions warning issued in Estonia Tuesday

10:27

Natural gas price falls to Estonian state support threshold level

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: