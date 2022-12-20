Tallinn's Pronksi tänav partly reopens

One lane of Pronksi tänav, a major thoroughfare in central Tallinn which has been recently closed due to extensive roadworks, reopens in one direction only, from Tuesday evening.

The road, which links Tartu mnt with Narva mnt, running in a north-south direction and continuing to the north as Jõe, wilil open in the southerly direction, from Tuesday.

This concerns the section running from Narva mnt and Gonsiori; the section to the south, running to Tartu mnt where it continues as Liivalaia, remains open to traffic, in both directions (see map below).

Major reconstruction work began in October and is set to last around a year.

This led to changes in traffic management including diversions.

Local residents can still gain access to their homes, and the road is still open to sidewalk pedestrians.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said: "This section was closed to traffic for two weeks to allow the contractor to carry out large-scale works to establish communications in the area of Narva mnt and Pronksi tänav."

The affected area of Pronksi is in red, running between Narva mnt and Tartu mnt. Source: Tallinn city government

"Despite the difficult weather conditions, the contractor has stayed on schedule and one lane will now be reopened, which will make traffic regulation smoother, especially during rush hours. However, I would ask road users to be understanding and to follow the temporary traffic regulations carefully," Svet went on, via a city government press release.

The ongoing work, which will also take in Jõe, will include a complete overhaul of the streetscape, the addition of landscaping and the creation of a safe and comfortable street for all road users, with a special focus on pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The entire underground section of Pronksi street will also be upgraded, with the replacement of all water, gas, electricity and sewerage systems.

--

