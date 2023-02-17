Traffic regulations on Tallinn's Pronksi tänav change on Monday

Tallinn's Pronksi tänav will become a two-way street as of Monday from 10a.m.

On both Pronksi and Jõe one lane will be opened on both streets in both directions.

A second lane will be added to the existing lane in the direction of Liivalaia Street between Narva mnt and Gonsiori tänav.

It will also be possible to drive in the direction of Ahtri tänav from 10 a.m. on Monday.

In the remaining parts of the site, the current traffic management solution will remain in place.

Drivers are asked to be alert, to be considerate and to respect the speed limits in the work area.

"Opening two lanes on both Pronksi and Jõe streets will ease traffic in the Kesklinn area. This is especially important as the construction of the Vanasadama tramline will begin and this means traffic in the area will become more restricted due to the upcoming road works. Nevertheless, we advise residents to refrain from driving into the city center if possible, preferring public transport," said Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet.

The reconstruction of Pronksi tänav began in October.

More information about the changing traffic regulations is available on the website tallinn.ee/pronksi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!