Tallinn's Jõe tänav partially closes for reconstruction

Jõe tänav in Tallinn city center will be partially closed to traffic from January 18 until the autumn due to reconstruction work.

One lane towards the port will be closed from 10 a.m. on January 16.

From Friday morning, January 20, at 10 a.m., one lane will remain open in both directions on Jõe street and the speed limit will be maintained.

The changes will last until the reconstruction of the street is completed this autumn.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said the changes should not disrupt traffic much.

"With the full-scale reconstruction of Jõe and Pronksi streets, we are redesigning the mainly car-centric street space into a modern and safe one, so that it takes into account all modes of traffic," Svet explained.

"We will create cycle lanes separated from the carriageway and improve pedestrian circulation."

Trees will be planted along both sides of the road. In total, 43 new trees and 1,372 shrubs will be planted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!