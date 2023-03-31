Another Tallinn street to close next week due to roadworks

News
Kunderi tänav in Tallinn.
Kunderi tänav in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Traffic in Tallinn city center is expected to be busier than usual from next week. In addition to the previously announced closures of Laikmaa tänav and Gonsiori tänav, Kunderi tänav will also be off limits to traffic for a month.

According to the City of Tallinn, Kunderi tänav will be closed to traffic from April 3 to April 28 due to reconstruction works on Jõe tänav and Pronksi tänav.

One lane of Pronksi tänav will remain open to traffic in both directions, and vehicles that were previously able to turn right onto Kunderi tänav from Tartu maantee will now be able to make a right turn onto Gonsiori tänav

The closure is linked to major works to build underground utilities from the Kunderi and Pronksi intersection in the direction of Kunderi tänav.

Work on the next phase of the Vanasadama tramway is also due to start next Tuesday, with the resulting closure of Hobujaama tänav and Laikmaa tänav. Changes in the traffic and public transport systems in the area should be expected from April 4.

Temporary traffic management system in the Kunderi tänav area. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office

--

Editor: Michael Cole

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

