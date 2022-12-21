Tallinn approves Ülemiste passenger terminal plan

Tallinn City Government approved the plan for the Rail Baltic Ülemiste passenger terminal and its surrounding area this week.

According to the plan, 11.47 hectares at Ülemiste will be transformed into a transport node linking different nodes of transport.

It includes the construction of the three-platform passenger terminal, a bus station and a commercial building along Peterburi highway. It will also change the location of the tramway to create better connections with other modes of transport.

Several new bike paths will be created and the speed limit will be reduced to 30 kph.

The terminal will serve train lines originating from and passing through Ülemiste station on the 1520-millimeter tracing tracks currently used in Estonia as well as the 1435-millimeter spacing tracks prevalent in Europe.

The plan is based on the design created by Zaha Hadid Architects and ESPLAN OÜ.

The area will significantly improve the quality of public transport, Tallinn said in a statement.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said the development supports the city's strategic goal of attracting more people to travel by public transport, bicycle or on foot.

"In addition to the design of the terminal building, the plan also focuses on the creation of a high-quality public space. The city aims to spatially connect the terminal area with Peterburi highway and from there with the city center and, of course, the airport," she said.

Construction procurement are expected to be launched next year, Chairman of the Board of Rail Baltic Estonia Anvar Salomets said.

Editor: Helen Wright

