Education minister: Hobby education should also be carried out in Estonian

News
Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa).
Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) believes children's extracurricular education should also be carried out in Estonian as part of the newly passed education reform.

The transition to Estonian-language education, which will start next fall, so far has no clear rules, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Ministry specialists have said Estonian language teaching can be limited to in-class teaching, but Lukas would like to extend it to hobby groups.

"As extracurricular activities also support learning activities, they must be [taught] in the Estonian language in schools. Everything that is carried out by schools must be in Estonian," said Lukas.

Head of the Ida-Viru County education cluster Kerda Eiert told AK it is important Estonian language is heard as often as possible outside the classroom and some Russian-language schools may need encouragement.

"We need to support schools by making the school environment even more Estonian-speaking. It is important that classes are in Estonian, but we also need to create an environment where young people can speak more Estonian," she said.

Several regulations need to be confirmed, such as which conditions Estonian-speaking teachers in Ida-Viru County need to meet to receive higher salaries.

At an information session introducing the transition, it was said this would take several months to confirm.

"It would be best if these answers could be written down very quickly, who is going to get this salary and whether it is linked to qualifications or not. Put these things in writing and then the worries will go away," said Eiert.

The minister said only teachers who have passed the C1 Estonian language exam will be paid a higher salary.

"There is also a language requirement for support specialists, who are also eligible for a salary supplement with a coefficient of 1.5," said Lukas.

Initially, the ministry planned to only apply the new salary rules to kindergartens and basic schools next fall, but it now is believed this can be extended to managers and support specialists.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

00:08

Education minister: Hobby education should also be carried out in Estonian

21.12

Belitšev: PPA lacks 300 front-line workers

21.12

New defense concept: Raise defense spending to at least 3 percent of GDP

21.12

Tallinn invites residents to give up fireworks, donate to animal shelters

21.12

Tallinn approves Ülemiste passenger terminal plan

21.12

US increases defense assistance spending to Estonia, Baltics in 2023

21.12

Estonia has enough flu medication, vaccines — agency

21.12

Terras: Underfunding and lack of maintenance behind German weapons issues

21.12

Rõuge council does not support Nursipalu expansion

21.12

Warm weather sees gas prices slide

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

21.12

Estonian-donated sauna, laundry complex arrives in Ukraine

20.12

Job portal: LHV, Wise and Bolt most attractive employers in Estonia

19.12

Gallery: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Estonia

20.12

Average home loan payment could grow 45 percent if Euribor hits 3 percent

21.12

Christmas vehicles to hit Tallinn streets

20.12

Mystery hatchway may give access to Maarjamäe obelisk interior

21.12

Thieves steal rare 19th century books from University of Tartu library

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: