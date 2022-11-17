Politician's former goat farm could be turned into an animal shelter

The Päite Animal Shelter that has long since mulled an expansion seems to have found suitable premises. It hopes to raise enough money to buy the property by year's end.

The animal park and shelter in the village of Päite in Toila Municipality, Ida-Viru County has been active for 11 years and dreamed about suitable premises for a shelter for the past few. Constructing a new building is too much for the park that largely relies on volunteers, while a farm complex suitable for an animal shelter and rehabilitation center recently came up for sale in the nearby Konju village.

"We have our animal park, while there is not enough room for the shelter as new animals keep arriving constantly. For example, we have 21 dogs, 35 cats, 28 horses and no room for them in winter time. Now, the opportunity has arisen to buy the perfect property," manager Ksenia Klotškova said.

The current owner of the farm complex, which used to belong to MP Martin Repinski and host his goat farm, has given the animal park until the end of the year to raise the missing €50,000 required to buy it.

"We are short on time, but I hope it will all work out and we can realize our dream. Many support us and write to us to tell us things will be fine if we stick together, which is why I believe it will work out," Kotškova said.

More information on the Päite Animal Park is available on their Facebook page.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!