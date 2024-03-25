Former MP stands trial on charges of fraud and embezzlement

The trial of former Center Party MP Martin Repinski kicked off at the Harju County Court Monday. Repinski faces charges of fraud, embezzlement and breach of trust.

The charge of fraud involves submitting a request to reimburse living expenses as a member of the Riigikogu. According to the charges, Repinski did not actually live at the address stated in the expense reimbursement request nor did he pay rent related to that address. Thus, from January 2021 to March 2022, he allegedly caused the Office of the Riigikogu financial damage of €12,119.

According to the prosecution, Repinski also had a fuel card for reimbursing fuel expenses related to the work of a member of the Riigikogu. The accusation states that from November 2021 to April 2022, he personally purchased, and allowed others to purchase, a total of 459 liters of diesel fuel with the fuel card, which was not related to the work of a Riigikogu member.

The charge of abuse of trust holds that while working as the mayor of Jõhvi, Repinski inappropriately granted severance payments in March 2019 to three officials who had resigned at their own request. The Jõhvi municipal authority's salary guide did not provide for additional compensation for officials resigning at their own request, but according to the accusation, Repinski granted three officials this compensation equivalent to six months' salary. This allegedly caused the municipality a loss of €52,984.

Fraud committed by an official, upon conviction, may result in a sentence of one to five years of imprisonment. For embezzlement and abuse of trust committed by an official, upon conviction, the court may impose a monetary penalty or up to five years of imprisonment.

After the prosecution's opening statement in court, Repinski said he understood the charges but did not plead guilty. "I admit to one episode," Repinski stated according to Delfi, referring to the refueling on March 26.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!