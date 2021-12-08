Center MP: Part-time Bolt driver work doesn't interfere with day job

One Center Party MP has been busy supplementing his parliamentary income by working as part-time taxi driver with ride-hailing and courier app service Bolt, but insists that this does not interfere with Riigikogu work. portal Delfi reports.

A Delfi reader told the portal (link in Estonian) that the MP, Martin Repinski, had popped up as an available Bolt driver at quarter-to-six in the evening on Tuesday – which was while Riigikogu work would still have been in progress.

The fact of Repinski's moonlighting outside of Riigikogu hours was no secret – he told ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" recently (link in Estonian) that he was doing it to earn some extra money on the side, which he was going to invest.

Center's Riigkogu group leader, Jaanus Karilaid, gave an extra possible reason for the second job, that it would be a way of engaging with the public more.

Karilaid told Delfi that: "Repinski is dedicated to his main job. He just wanted to study the souls of the voters in depth," adding that he had already spoken to the MP and that the latter had pledged not to be driving people round in a Bolt vehicle during Riigikogu working hours.

Repinski himself told the portal he had been present on the day in question for the main Riigikogu business and votes, while he had listened in on proceeds while driving.

"My conscience is clear - I communicate with people, I listen to their opinions," Repinski added, noting that in actuality the work of a Riigikogu MP, for which he gets paid €4399.43 gross per month, Delfi reports, is really a 24/7 thing in any case.

The MP added that he covered the vehicle running costs himself and had not put them on Riigikogu expenses.

The original Delfi piece (in Estonian) is here.

