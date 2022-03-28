Riigikogu committee to turn to police over Repinski case

The Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee decided on Monday, after hearing from independent MP Martin Repinski, to turn to the police.

The committee decided it will contact the authorities as several questions remained unanswered and because the committee is not an investigative organ, chairman Eduard Odinets told ERR on Monday.

He said that discrepancies emerged in Repinski's declaration of economic interests and regarding his use of a vehicle.

The committee heard from Repinski concerning publicly available information of his ancillary activities and use of public resources in private interests. Repinski recently caught the public's eye by offering taxi services (also during Riigikogu sittings – ed.) and confusion concerning his places of residence and relevant expenses compensation.

Odinets said he will try to hand the materials over to the police before the week's end. "There is no reason to drag our feet here. I believe that both Martin Repinski and the public hope to reach a resolution," he said.

Repinski was a member of the ruling Center Party from March 2015 to March 21, this year. He has said he does not plan to run for the parliament in 2023.

Repinski: I have done nothing wrong

Martin Repinski said after the committee sitting that the decision to forward materials to the police stirs no passions in him as he has done nothing wrong.

"It leaves me emotionless. I believe it is the committee's right and likely obligation if such suspicions have arisen," he said.

The politician said he plans to make no changes as he believes he is doing nothing wrong.

Asked whether he plans to quit the Riigikogu, the MP said, "No, I don't."

