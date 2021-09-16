Tallinn to start pet registration list

Pets will soon need to be added to a register in Tallinn after the city government passed new rules.

The Tallinn dog register will be renamed the Tallinn Pet Register and owners will be obliged by law to add their pets after microchipping. This can be done online.

Under the law, a pet is defined as an animal kept for personal entertainment, companionship or aid, such as a guard dog for the visually impaired.

Authorized officials, such as Tallinn Municipal Police Department, Agriculture and Food Board or affiliated veterinarians and animal shelters, can view the data of pets and their owners.

The new statute for the Tallinn Pet Register will enter into force as soon as possible. As of May, there are 64,185 pets listed on the Tallinn Pet Register.

"The requirement of maintaining a pet register is endorsed by the Infectious Animal Disease Control Act, but another important purpose of the Tallinn Pet Register is to collect information about the pets kept in the city and to aid a lost pet to be returned to the owner," explained Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Center).

