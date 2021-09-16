Tallinn to start pet registration list

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Pets will need to be registered in Tallinn. Source: Televaataja foto
News

Pets will soon need to be added to a register in Tallinn after the city government passed new rules.

The Tallinn dog register will be renamed the Tallinn Pet Register and owners will be obliged by law to add their pets after microchipping. This can be done online.

Under the law, a pet is defined as an animal kept for personal entertainment, companionship or aid, such as a guard dog for the visually impaired.

Authorized officials, such as Tallinn Municipal Police Department, Agriculture and Food Board or affiliated veterinarians and animal shelters, can view the data of pets and their owners.

The new statute for the Tallinn Pet Register will enter into force as soon as possible. As of May, there are 64,185 pets listed on the Tallinn Pet Register.

"The requirement of maintaining a pet register is endorsed by the Infectious Animal Disease Control Act, but another important purpose of the Tallinn Pet Register is to collect information about the pets kept in the city and to aid a lost pet to be returned to the owner," explained Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Center).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Share of alcohol, tobacco tax in Estonia's state budget among largest in EU

16:56

Tallinn to start pet registration list

16:23

Elering CEO: It's too early to talk about electricity policy failing

15:37

Tartu's participative budget ideas exhibited on Kaarsild Bridge

15:31

Third reading of so-called Huawei bill postponed over technical error

15:04

Minister: Compensation for unvaccinated people could be stopped

14:34

T1 stopping tenants from leaving: 'We are like hostages'

14:29

Government still discussing lifting Hiiu County's covid restrictions

13:57

State Electoral Office offering training for e-election observers

13:36

Global Estonian Report: September 15–22

13:02

Top court: Cuts would lead to unconstitutional underfunding of courts

12:34

Estonian costume designer wins Finnish Film Award

11:52

Design costs of Tallinn Hospital will be €17.5 million

11:25

Education ministry: Completely stopping spread of covid-19 is unrealistic

10:47

Health Board: five deaths, 162 hospitalized patients, 510 new covid cases

10:23

State planning to scrap PCR coronavirus testing from 2023

10:07

Gallery: SAPTK brings covid restrictions complaint to court Updated

09:54

University rector: Replace vaccination campaigns with personal counseling

09:26

Next stage of coronavirus antibody prevalence study starts

09:11

Police detain two officials over misuse of coronavirus support loans Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.09

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

14.09

Margus Kurm considers MS Estonia wreck abandoned property

15.09

Elering: Increasingly wealthy Estonians can handle electricity prices

10:47

Health Board: five deaths, 162 hospitalized patients, 510 new covid cases

15.09

Tallinn mayor: Red cycle lanes highlight changing urban space

15.09

Health minister: Mask rule may be lifted for vaccinated people

09:11

Police detain two officials over misuse of coronavirus support loans Updated

15.09

Outbreaks most common in care homes, schools, kindergartens and workplaces

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: